Huskies, Baylor Set to Play Basketball This Season and Next
The University of Washington and Baylor basketball teams will play a home-and-home series this coming season and next, giving Danny Sprinkle's players a pair of marquee games.
While the schools haven't signed any contracts or revealed any specific game dates, these teams will face each other in Waco, Texas, this season and share in a rematch in Seattle during the 2025-27 season, according to a source.
The Huskies preivously have faced Baylor four times and beaten the Bears in all except the most recent match-up.
In 1955, the Tippy Dye-coached Huskies hosted Baylor on consecutive nights in December in Seattle and took 71-62 and 80-68 victories.
Mike Hopkins' Huskies opened the 2019-20 season against Baylor and took a 67-64 win over the 16th-ranked Bears in the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.
A year later, the then No. 2-ranked Baylor battered the UW 86-52 in Las Vegas to open that COVID-disrupted season that would turn out well for the Big 12 entry.
The Bears went on to win the 2021 NCAA championship, beating Gonzaga 86-70 in Indianapolis in the title game an otherwise empty Lucas Oil Stadium.
Baylor, coached by Scott Drew for two seasons, finished 20-15 this past winter.
The Huskies, who began summer workouts this week, have 12 new players among the 14 on the roster.
After his initial team (13-18 overall, 4-16 league) finished last in the Big Ten standings, Sprinkle went out and aggressively recruited a team of full transfers and freshmen that is expected to be highly competitive this coming season.
