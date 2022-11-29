It's a Seattle Tradition: Huskies Beat SU for 18th Consecutive Time

Four and a half miles separate the picturesque urban campuses of the University of Washington and Seattle University.

As for their basketball teams, both Division I entries, it's still light years — maybe a little closer after Monday night's game, but not that much.

Before a two-thirds full Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies jumped out to a 10-0 lead before barely two minutes were played, toyed with their cross-town visitors by falling behind by seven and still walked off with a 77-66 victory.

The UW won for the 18th consecutive time — and 34th time in 38 outings — in a series that has carried on in spite of untold coaching changes, SU dropping to Division III before backtracking to the top level, even the Huskies tanking the pandemic season at 5-21 yet still beating those generous Redhawks and maybe even severe climate change, though not on the basketball floor.

At 93, Johnny O'Brien, the former All-America and the last living member of SU's famous twins, is hoping against hope to see another victory by his alma mater over the UW in his lifetime.

It hasn't happened since 1978. It wasn't going to happen this time either, even with the Redhawks coming in unbeaten and funneling nearly everything to 6-foot-3 guard Cameron Tyson, a 28.3 scorer.

Coming off an encouraging tournament win in the Wooden Legacy, the Huskies (6-1) were too big and more talented than their neighbors from downtown.

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks topped the home team with 20 points. Yet even more significant was the inspired play of 7-foot-1 Fresno State transfer Braxton Meah, who had his best game as a collegian at either school he's been at. He finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds. He hit all seven of his shots, with three coming on forceful dunks.

Still, the Redhawks (5-1) made things interesting. After falling behind by as many as 12, and trailing 23-11 at the 10-minute mark, they scrambled back to grab the lead for the first and only time of the half on Tyson's rebound follow with 22 seconds on the clock. That enabled them to lead 40-38 when the teams headed for the locker room.

The Huskies held Tyson, who previously played for Houston and Idaho, scoreless for the first 12 minutes before he got untracked and poured in 10 over the remainder of the half. Tyson finished well under his average with 18 points on 7-for-18 shooting.

Give SU credit, these guys were feisty at times. After emphatically swatting away Cole Bajema's lay-in attempt, Redhawks reserve forward Seyi Reiley, a 6-foot-6 junior from Jaimaca, got in the Husky player's face and brashly told him what he thought of his shot. Too brashly, it seems. Reiley drew a technical foul for his trouble. Bajema saved face by scoring 16 points on the night.

After the break, SU came out enthused and outscored its host 7-2, with forward Viktor Rajkovic hitting a three-pointer and a mid-range jumper, to go up 47-40.

It was time for another civics lesson. The Redhawks failed the exam again.

The visitors quit making shots. The Huskies suddenly thought of their game against Cal Baptist, which upset them, no embarrassed them, 73-64 just 11 days earlier.

The UW quit messing around and went on a 26-6 run that featured a collective five baskets by the new big men, three by Meah and two by 6-foot-11 Franck Kepnang.

Game over.

The Huskies now get ready for early Pac-12 play, traveling to Oregon State for their conference opener on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and returning home to face Colorado at noon on Sunday.

