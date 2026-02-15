Huskies Bounce Back With Big Boost From Freshman Guard

After losing a good chunk of the roster over the past week, plus a game to a last-place Penn State team, the University of Washington basketball team needed help from someone, anyone, any kind of assistance.

Courtland Muldrew, the Huskies' 6-foot-3 freshman guard from Arkansas, took it upon himself to be that guy who stepped up.

Playing his most meaningful minutes of his first season in Montlake, Muldrew got the Huskies started on a 14-0 run to close out the first half and send his guys on their way to a 69-57 victory over Minnesota at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Muldrew-inspired outcome ended a three-game losing streak for the Huskies (13-13 overall, 5-10), who swapped spots in the standings with the Gophers (11-14, 4-10), moving up to 12th and dropping the other guys to 13th.

Freshman power forward Hannes Steinbach led the home team with 26 points, on 12-for-17 shooting, but missed his 17th double-double by settling for 9 rebounds.

Zoom Diallo, the Huskies' sophomore guard, backed him with 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and 4 assists.

With the UW losing sophomore swingman Bryson Tucker to a thumb injury, leaving just nine scholarship players available, Muldrew was the first reserve player to enter the game for the Huskies at the 16:31 mark.

He came ready to play, ready to advance his career.

Just staying healthy would be important. Muldrew and Steinbach are the only remaining healthy freshmen out of the UW's four first-year players.

Courtland Muldrew steps back on a fallaway jumper against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

He had a career-high 6 points by halftime of this one, hitting all three of his first-half shots, and at key junctures. He finished with that point total and grabbed 5 rebounds.

With his team nursing a 23-21 lead, Muldrew stole the ball and took it in for layin.

His most decisive points were served up on a fallaway jumper from the foul line to put his team on top for good, at 27-26, with 3:55 left in the opening half.

For good measure, Muldrew stole the ball and raced in for a lay-in that extended the UW lead to 33-26 with 2:38 in the half.

Zoom Diallo navigates the Minnesota defense with a high dribble. | Dave Sizer photo

With the arena just half full, which was residue from Wednesday's uninspiring 63-60 setback to then last-pace Penn State, the Huskies were much more motivated to win this one.

In both halves, for a change.

They outscored the Gophers 9-4 to open play after the break and the UW quickly went up 48-30, the type of lead they hadn't seen in weeks.

Steinbach had a steal that he converted into an emphatic dunk to highlight this stretch.

Muldrew re-entered the game in the second half at the 15:34 mark, with his team up by 15, and he helped his guys go up by as many as 20. He was on the floor when the game ended.

Down to five regular-season games, the Huskies don't play again for a week, until facing Maryland (10-14, 3-10) on the road next Saturday in a game that starts at noon PT.

They don't have another home game for two weeks, until hosting Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4) on February 28 and retiring Detlef Schrempf's No. 22 jersey that day.

