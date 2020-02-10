HuskyMaven
Instant Reaction: Huskies Come Unraveled in Second Half in Pullman - on Raveling Day

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction

The Huskies weren't able to overcome another lackluster start. Down 10 points several times, each time the UW made run it committed untimely mistakes that kept the Cougars in control. The UW could never build more than a one-point lead.

Washington's last lead was 44-43 with 15:53 left in the second half, but the Huskies came unraveled late offensively on George Raveling Day. After going scoreless in the first half, Nahziah Carter connected on 7 of 10 shots from the field. However, the Huskies were just 3 of 15 behind the arc after halftime.

What We Saw

Isaiah Stewart his all four of his free throws, but he was just 3 for 10 from the field. while constantly double-teamed. He finished with 11 points but committed five of Washington's 17 turnovers.

Jaden McDaniels showed improvement wire-to-wire.  Even when his shots weren't falling, he made hustle plays on defense.  He provided 12 first-half points off the bench, had four a 4-point play in the second half and finished with 16 points.

Washington gave up 13 offensive rebounds.  However, the Cougars came up with only 10 second-chance points. 

Key Stats

WSU went in front by 10 points early in the game largely using a hefty rebounding advantage. The Cougars finished with a 44-33 edge on the boards for the game.

Stewart earlier in the season went to the line a dozen times a game.  Against the Cougars, it took only four foul shots. 

WSU's C.J. Elleby had a career night by dropping in six 3-pointers.  He hit all 10 of his free throws and finished with 34 points against the Huskies.  He  had a double-double by adding 10 rebounds.

