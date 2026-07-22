Huskies Continue To Build International Team, Add Bosnian

The University of Washington basketball team continued on its way to creating the most international roster it possibly can on Wednesday by reportedly picking up Bosnian wingman Harun Zrno, a transfer from Rutgers.

The 6-foot-7 Zrno from Sarajevo becomes the sixth different overseas nationality to join Danny Sprinkle's team, along with players from Brazil, Australia, Croatia, France and Serbian, besides a full complement of Americans.

As a freshman last winter, Zrno played in 34 games for the Scarlet Knights and started 15 times for a 14-20 team.

Among those outings, he opened against the Huskies in late February in Piscataway, New Jersey. In 16 minutes, he missed all three shots, including two 3-pointers, and had a steal and a turnover in a 79-72 loss to Danny Sprinkle's team.

Zrno is the second player from Rutgers to transfer to the UW in two seasons, joining junior forward Lathan Sommerville. Rivals was among the first to report this move, suggesting the Bosnian player is signed.

Coming over from Europe, Zrno originally committed to Indiana in January 2025, but went elsewhere once the Hoosiers fired coach Mike Woodson.

Back then, he chose the Big Ten school in New Jersey from among 12 offers, which also included Miami, Wisconsin, Virginia and Creighton.

For Rutgers, he averaged 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, with a top outing of 14 points against Tennessee.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) drives to the basketball against Minnesota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zrno was a high-scoring player in Bosnia for KK Slavija, a professional team in Sarajevo.

In 2025, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in a 14-game stretch, with a high game of 29 points, going 5-for-5 from 3-point range, against a team called Bosna.

Harun Zrno guards Maryland Terrapins guard Darius Adams (1) at Rutgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zrno will join a UW roster that includes other international newcomers in 6-foot-9 center Brazilian Wini Braga- Silva, 6-foot-4 Australian guard Tristan Devers and 6-foot-9 Croatian forward Boris Tisma.

Add to them Husky holdovers in 6-foot-11 junior Mady Traore, who is originally from France, and 6-foot-10 Serbian power forward Niko Dzepina, a sophomore.

Dzepina spent the past week and a half playing for his Serbian national team in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket in Slovenia. His team finished as the runner-up to the hosting Slovenia in the 16-team event and he was named to the five-player all-tournament team.

With so many different ethnicities pulled together, the Huskies certainly will have a basketball team different than most. It's not clear if everyone speaks English or not. Sitting for meals could be interesting for these guys.