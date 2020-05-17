HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Huskies Pick Up Michigan's Cole Bajema, Second Local Recruit to Come Home

Dan Raley

Coach Mike Hopkins had big-name freshmen recruits on the roster. A point guard from Kentucky. Seemingly everything he needed to make opponents uncomfortable.

Yet even before his playmaker fell victim to grades, it was clear Hopkins' Washington basketball team lacked outside shooters, one of the reasons it stumbled to a dispiriting 15-17 record.

The Husky leader apparently is making a concentrated to fill this gap, with Michigan's Cole Bajema announcing on Saturday night that he will transfer to Washington.

Bajema, a local kid from Lynden, Washington, is a 6-foot-7 shooting guard, the second outside marksman added to the roster this offseason.

Eric Stevenson, another shooter and locally produced player from Lacey, Washington, earlier made it known he would Wichita State for the Huskies.

Bajema and Stevenson each will have to sit out a season as a transfer unless the NCAA grants players one-time waivers to play immediately. A decision on this should come this week.

A one-time four-star recruit, Bajema played very little as a freshman. He was signed by former Wolverines coach John Beilein, but went unused by Beilein's successor, Juwan Howard.

Bajema, who played at Lynden Christian High School and picked Michigan over Washington and Virginia, appeared in just 10 games and averaged 2.6 points per outing.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: SI All-American Highlights for UW QB Commit Sam Huard

University of Washington quarterback recruit Sam Huard is shown in highlights from the 2019 season for Kennedy Catholic High School. Huard is the son of former Huskies quarterback Damon Huard.

Mike Martin

Huskies' DE Target Derek Wilkins Likes Feeling Wanted

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole spoke with this California football recruit about his dream to play at the next level. It's one he didn't imagine at first.

Tiana Cole

Westover Doesn't Have a UW Scholarship, But He's a Money Player

The young tight end showed he belongs on the field for the Washington football team, both as a blocker and a receiver.

Dan Raley

UW Makes the Cut for 5-Star Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka, a five-star wide receiver from Steilacoom High School near Tacoma, Washington, announced on Friday that he has pared his recruiting choices to Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

Mike Martin

Hit Hard: Pandemic Impacting Under-the-Radar Recruits the Most

An offer from Washington would be a dream come true for Friday Harbor running back Kyson Jackson. He has the talent, record-setting results and drive to be a college player, but he doesn't have the proper avenues to be seen.

Mike Martin

Franchise Player or Bust? Ex-Husky Markelle Fultz Might Be Neither

The talented point guard, who spent a year in Seattle, was playing his first full basketball season in four when the pandemic stopped everything.

Dan Raley

Ordering Up a Draft: Please Pour a Tryon and a Molden

The pair of Washington Husky defenders turn up multiple times in the earliest NFL mock drafts. See where they've landed.

Dan Raley

Will There Be College Football This Fall? See What the Leaders Think

Eleven people meet regularly to plot the game's future. Sports Illustrated caught up with them. See what they had to say.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Let's Play 2: Sumlin Cites Drawbacks of Pursuing Pair of Seasons in 12 Months

The Arizona football coach offers a list of drawbacks in case the coming season creeps into 2021.

Dan Raley

Run, Sonny, Run: Sixkiller Uses Feet More Than Arm to Help Win 1971 Apple Cup

Washington's pass-minded quarterback gets 28-20 victory over Washington State started with a lengthy touchdown run.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms