Huskies Pick Up Michigan's Cole Bajema, Second Local Recruit to Come Home

Coach Mike Hopkins had big-name freshmen recruits on the roster. A point guard from Kentucky. Seemingly everything he needed to make opponents uncomfortable.

Yet even before his playmaker fell victim to grades, it was clear Hopkins' Washington basketball team lacked outside shooters, one of the reasons it stumbled to a dispiriting 15-17 record.

The Husky leader apparently is making a concentrated to fill this gap, with Michigan's Cole Bajema announcing on Saturday night that he will transfer to Washington.

Bajema, a local kid from Lynden, Washington, is a 6-foot-7 shooting guard, the second outside marksman added to the roster this offseason.

Eric Stevenson, another shooter and locally produced player from Lacey, Washington, earlier made it known he would Wichita State for the Huskies.

Bajema and Stevenson each will have to sit out a season as a transfer unless the NCAA grants players one-time waivers to play immediately. A decision on this should come this week.

A one-time four-star recruit, Bajema played very little as a freshman. He was signed by former Wolverines coach John Beilein, but went unused by Beilein's successor, Juwan Howard.

Bajema, who played at Lynden Christian High School and picked Michigan over Washington and Virginia, appeared in just 10 games and averaged 2.6 points per outing.