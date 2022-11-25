Skip to main content

Huskies Go to Overtime to Claim Wooden Title

The UW grinds out a big win over previously unbeaten St. Mary's.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The University of Washington basketball team tipped off the Wooden Legacy championship game against St. Mary's late on Thanksgiving night and tried to play until Christmas.

The Huskies settled for a hard-earned 68-64 overtime victory that brought them a second event title with a pair of Braxton Meah free throws giving them the lead for good with 1:18 remaining. They previously won this tourney in 2014.

This nationally televised ESPN game finally came to a grueling end at 11:45 p.m. PT, which, of course, was 2:45 up and down the East Coast. 

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks led the Huskies (5-1) with 14 points and 11 rebounds, which included sinking a fadeaway jumper for a 65-62 advantage with just 15.3 left in the extra session.

Senior guard PJ Fuller chipped in 12 points to offset a sloppy 8 turnovers and tied the game in regulation; freshman playmaker Koren Johnson had his best game as a Husky with a career-high 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, with one of his treys coming in overtime; and reserve center Franck Kepnang provided 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks before fouling out in regulation.

After tipping off at 9:30 p.m. PT to satisfy the TV commitment, coach Mike Hopkins' Huskies came out ready to battle with a West Coast Conference entry (6-1) comprised of its usual Australian contingent, a well-regarded freshman shooter and a veteran big man from Seattle.

The Gaels' Mitchell Saxon, a 6-foot-10, 242-pound junior center from Ingraham High School, topped all scorers with 17 points and chipped in 8 rebounds. 

Freshman guard Koren Johnson lobs a shot over St. Mary's.

Freshman guard Koren Johnson had a productive outing against St. Mary's, scoring a career-best 11 points.

The Huskies led most of the opening half and by as many as eight before settling into a 28-22 lead at intermission. Their 2-3 zone really bothered St. Mary's, which hit just 6 of 29 3-point shots. 

The UW stayed comfortably out front into the next half until the Gaels finally made a run and tied the game at 43 with 8:45 left to play on a left-handed inside shot by Australian Kyle Bowen.

Then it was gut-check time. The Huskies lost Kepnang on fouls with 2:30 left. They dropped behind by as many as five at 58-53 inside the final two minutes before Brooks hit a fallaway jumper and Fuller drove to the basket, spun and scored and got fouled, and converted the three-point play with 52.7 seconds left.

St. Mary's had two shots to win at the end of regulation but a pair of 3-pointers weren't close.  

Keion Brooks looks for room to maneuver against St. Mary's in the Wooden Legacy title game.

Koren Brooks looks for a lane to the basket in the Wooden Legacy title game. He led the Huskies with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The UW survived committing 23 turnovers, more than twice its average. 

Meah's go-ahead free throws in the extra session were pre-empted by his miss on the first attempt, only to have a Gaels player commit a lane violation and give him a second chance to hit a pair. The 7-foot-1 big man, who transferred in from Fresno State, took advantage of the careless error and didn't miss thereafter. He had his typical game of 4 points, 8 rebounds and a blocked shot.

In the aftermath of this gritty win, the Huskies gathered at midcourt, locked arms and did a funky Mariners-like dance celebration as midnight approached. No one seemed to care what time it was.

The Huskies next play at home on Monday against Seattle University before opening Pac-12 play next Thursday at Oregon State.

