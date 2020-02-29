UW Basketball Team Returns to Losing Ways, Falls to WSU

For a week, the Washington basketball team had everyone fooled.

The Huskies' recent nine-game losing streak, halted the previous weekend, wasn't an aberration. It was reality.

On Friday night, the UW once more looked every bit the Pac-12's last-place team, falling to rival Washington State 78-74 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Finding more ways to lose this season, the Huskies (13-16 overall, 3-13 league) pulled a fade in each half, then missed a chance to tie the game on a Naz Carter shot with 5.6 seconds left.

Up 21-20, Mike Hopkins' club stumbled through the final eight minutes leading up to halftime and went in trailing 41-28.

Making matters worse, it was a pair of Seattle-area players who pushed the issue for the Cougars, enabling them to complete a season sweep.

Noah Williams, a 6-foot-5 freshman from O'Dea High, and C.J. Elleby, a 6-6 sophomore from Cleveland, were as confident and offensive-minded as the UW was not. Elbe led all scorers with 21 and Williams added 15, including a clinching two free throws in the closing seconds. Isaac Bonton backed them with 19.

Williams, whose father Guy was a 1980s Cougars standout, had 10 of his team's closing 20 points in the first half.

Elleby, whose dad Bil, made his mark at California over the same time period, further defused the Huskies by scoring seven of WSU's final 10 points to the break.

One of the league's more innovative scorers, the left-handed Elleby dropped in a long 3-pointer, hit an off-balance shot in the key and stole the ball and drove for an emphatic dunk.

Credit the Huskies, they came out after the break, settled down some and reclaimed the lead at 47-45, 49-47 and 51-50.

Yet when it came time to play smart, Hopkins' crew reverted to an immature move, which has been a disturbing trend. It cost them.

UW sophomore guard Jason Bey blocked a shot and got in Isaac Bonton's face, taunted him and drew a technical.

The Cougars converted this misbehavior into a five-point play, cashing in on Bonton's two free throws and an inbounds 3-pointer by Elleby, good for a 55-51 lead.

Washington had one last run in it, pulling to 75-74 on Carter's laying with 23.6 left. But that was it.

Jaden McDaniels led the Huskies with 19 points, while Carter had 14.

The UW opened with a starting lineup of freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, senior Sam Timmons and walk-on seniors Jason Crandall and Quin Barnard, all players likely making their last home appearance.

The non-scholarship guys received a minute and 46 seconds of ceremonial playing time before Hopkins pulled them. Crandall, 6-foot guard from Issaquah High, made the most of his stint, tipping in a shot before he sat down.

Maybe the Huskies should have hung with him a little longer.