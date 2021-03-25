Huskies Land 6-8 African Player, Hoping for Quick Fix

The UW basketball program, most notably with Lorenzo Romar, has gone this route before without minimal success.

Mike Hopkins appears to be seeking global assistance for his ongoing domestic crisis.

After losing a pair of guards to the transfer portal over the previous two days, the University of Washington basketball coach reportedly will dip into Africa and add 6-foot-8 Samuel Ariyibi of Nigeria to his major rebuilding effort, according to several news outlets.

The Huskies have turned to the African continent for immediate basketball help before, most notably bringing in 6-foot-9 Malik Dime from Senegal and 6-7 Bitumba Baruti from the Congo when the program started to slide under coach Lorenzo Romar.

It is hoped that Ariyibi, who has a 6-foot-11 wing span, can help shore up a UW front line that was low on scoring and defensive production, and was the crux of a 5-21 season, the second worst in school history.

Ariyibi was MVP of the 2019 Basketball Without Borders Tournament in Senegal, which is supported by the NBA. He's shown in the accompanying photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

His commitment comes on the heels of a disruptive last couple of days for the Huskies that saw guards Marcus Tsohonis and Erik Stevenson enter the transfer portal. They were the team's second- and fourth-leading scorers. Both could have played two more seasons for the UW.

Hopkins is under great pressure to find four or five players to right a program in serious trouble following 12th - and 11th-place finishes in the Pac-12.

Previously, Romar brought in Dime for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, which were the coach's final two in Seattle before getting fired.

Dime started 13 of 20 games as a senior, averaging 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while blocking 137 career shots, which was fourth in school history. He now plays professionally in Spain.

He was notably suspended for two games in his final year for slapping a heckler in Colorado.

Baruti played this past season as a senior for East Carolina, starting 5 of 17 games while averaging 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, but he has remaining eligibility.

He played sparingly as a freshman at the UW for Romar in 2017, but left the program after Hopkins took over and he didn't play.

On Wednesday, Baruti entered the transfer portal and left East Carolina.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated