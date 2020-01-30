HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

'Mike Check': Will Anything Change Against Arizona?

Dan Raley

Give him credit, Mike Hopkins doesn't stay down for long.

The Washington basketball coach was his usual playful self as he discussed his team with the media, preparing for a Thursday night visit by Arizona (13-6 overall, 3-3 Pac-12), a match-up of conference entries who haven't played up to expectations.

Hopkins was so animated, one would hardly know the Huskies (12-9, 2-6) have dropped their past three games, and five out of the past six, and some in disturbing fashion.

He was more like a roadie to begin with, setting up the concert venue: "Mike check, mike check, One, two. One, two." He actually sounded more like he was headed for Woodstock.

"Our focus is have fun, get better, it's not the end of the world," he said. "How can we get better every day? Nothing else matters. We have to stay together. The most important thing, have fun."

Honestly while all of that is refreshing, the question persists: will his slumping team be capable of pulling itself out of its ongoing funk against the Wildcats?

The Huskies have played poorly since losing starting point guard Quade Green to grades, especially at the end of the games. Other players have tailed off significantly. 

Hopkins, while shuttling players in and out nonstop at Colorado, said this mass substitution won't happen against Arizona. The coaches are going for a more consistent approach.

Hopkins says his guys play hard, just not smart all the time. Most of all, he's banking on getting their minds right. 

"You play best when you're loose, sharing, laughing, smiling, hugging, loving," Hopkins said. "Those are the things we're trying to learn here at the University of Washington and learn every day."

Winning would be nice, too. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sicuro: He knows about UW's Fiercest QB Competition Ever

Millen , Sicuro and Chandler conducted a three-way battle to lead the team during the James era.

Dan Raley

by

LynxDog

Stanford QB Grad Transfer Reportedly Visting UW

K.J. Costello is looking for a place to land; report has him considering Huskies and touring Montlake.

Dan Raley

by

MontlakeJake

It's Dr. Sicuro: From Reading Defenses to CT Scans

Former Huskies quarterback and Orange Bowl starter is the head of radiology at a Seattle hospital.

Dan Raley

McDaniels Played Hurt and Frustrated, Hopkins Says of Freshman

UW basketball coach maintains first-year player didn't get in his doghouse.

Dan Raley

The Day Hopkins and Kobe Got After It In Practice

Washington basketball coach shares his treasured memory of a Kobe moment.

Dan Raley

Mike Ewaliko: He Put the Whammy on Jammi in Miami

Former Huskies defender remembered for ultra-violent hit, now sedate and successful businessman.

Dan Raley

by

68dawgfamily

Husky Fans Weigh in on Grad Transfer K.J. Costello

UW followers are fairly clear about what they think about adding the Stanford QB.

Dan Raley

Hopkins Should Remake his UW Lineup for the Arizona Game

Huskies, losers of five of their past six games, need a boost of something to play better.

Dan Raley

by

Mike Martin SI

Remembering Pelluer's 2-Pointer: 222 Days to Michigan

This could be the greatest extra-point play in Washington football history.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Jaden McDaniels, It's Your Move

Huskies freshman forward has come to a crossroad in his basketball career with a lot weighing on what he does next.

Dan Raley

by

Mike Martin SI