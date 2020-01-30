'Mike Check': Will Anything Change Against Arizona?

Give him credit, Mike Hopkins doesn't stay down for long.

The Washington basketball coach was his usual playful self as he discussed his team with the media, preparing for a Thursday night visit by Arizona (13-6 overall, 3-3 Pac-12), a match-up of conference entries who haven't played up to expectations.

Hopkins was so animated, one would hardly know the Huskies (12-9, 2-6) have dropped their past three games, and five out of the past six, and some in disturbing fashion.

He was more like a roadie to begin with, setting up the concert venue: "Mike check, mike check, One, two. One, two." He actually sounded more like he was headed for Woodstock.

"Our focus is have fun, get better, it's not the end of the world," he said. "How can we get better every day? Nothing else matters. We have to stay together. The most important thing, have fun."

Honestly while all of that is refreshing, the question persists: will his slumping team be capable of pulling itself out of its ongoing funk against the Wildcats?

The Huskies have played poorly since losing starting point guard Quade Green to grades, especially at the end of the games. Other players have tailed off significantly.

Hopkins, while shuttling players in and out nonstop at Colorado, said this mass substitution won't happen against Arizona. The coaches are going for a more consistent approach.

Hopkins says his guys play hard, just not smart all the time. Most of all, he's banking on getting their minds right.

"You play best when you're loose, sharing, laughing, smiling, hugging, loving," Hopkins said. "Those are the things we're trying to learn here at the University of Washington and learn every day."

Winning would be nice, too. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.