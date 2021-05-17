Huskies Offer Supreme PG Johnson, Once Committed to Syracuse

Dior Johnson, another elite-level New York basketball player widely pursued by everyone, received a scholarship offer over the weekend from Mike Hopkins and the University of Washington.

Johnson is a 6-foot-3 guard and a 5-star recruit who is considered among the top five players overall for the class of 2022. He's someone who carries such a hefty basketball reputation he may choose not to sample the collegiate scene and go to the G-League or something comparable.

Previously, he was committed to Syracuse but withdrew his verbal pledge last November for reasons not totally clear, and he reopened his recruitment.

He tweeted out his UW offer in an image collage that included former Husky point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Johnson since has changed coasts and currently plays for Corona Centennial High School in Corona, California.

Whether he shows any interest in the UW, he is fairly well acquainted with former Huskies and East Coast natives Quade Green and Isaiah Stewart, and Hopkins, a former Syracuse assistant coach under Jim Boeheim.

Johnson is a superb passer who supplements his game with a nice shooting touch, plenty of offensive moves and a desire to play defense. He's an all-around player.

He also received an offer in the past week from Oregon, he lists Alabama, LSU, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Nebraska, St. John’s and TCU among his previous suitors.

Johnson, 17, has been a coveted player since before he was a teenager, showing elite skills going as far back as 2016. Nothing he's done has lowered anyone's expectations for him since that time.

