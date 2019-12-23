HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

UW Moves Up in AP Basketball Poll

Dan Raley

Washington's young basketball team on Monday moved up one slot to 21 in the Associated Press basketball poll, an ironic number considering most of the Huskies, age-wise, are still in or barely out of their teens.

In Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic through Christmas, the UW (9-2) sits behind Penn State (10-2) in the Top 25 listing and just ahead of West Virginia (10-1).

In their most recent outing, the Huskies defeated Ball State 85-64 on Sunday night in the holiday tourney's opening round in Honolulu. They face unranked Hawaii (8-3) on Monday night with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. PT. ESPN2 will televise the game nationally.

The UW is the only ranked team among the eight entered in the Diamond Head Classic. 

Washington is one of three Pac-12 teams holding onto a national ranking, joining No. 6 Oregon (10-2) and No. 24 Arizona (10-3). The Huskies are No. 20 in the coaches poll. Check the rankings here. 

Gonzaga  (13-1) became the sixth team this season to claim the AP's No. 1 ranking, replacing Kansas. Two weeks ago in Seattle, the Zags won a close game from the Huskies, beating them 83-76.

The video shows pregame warmups from that game and the photo captures the Huskies and Zags standing for the national anthem.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Vacation: UW All Business in Deflating Ball State 85-64

Dan Raley

McDaniels takes his turn as the catalyst as Huskies play precision basketball.

No Beating Around the Bush: Hamdan, Paopao out as UW coaches

Dan Raley

Lake fires two assistants within hours of winning Las Vegas Bowl.

For 5 Years, Jacob Eason Has Kept Us Wondering

Dan Raley

From Georgia to Washington to Las Vegas, Huskies quarterback has kept people in suspense

The Consummate MVP: Molden Was There When UW Needed Him

Dan Raley

Cornerback continues to come up with big plays, get recognized for it.

Instant Reaction: Huskies Win Las Vegas Bowl 38-7

Mike Martin

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin gives his first impression of the final game of the Chris Petersen-era at Washington, a 38-7 victory in the Vegas Bowl.

Eason: 'There Are Several Factors and a Lot of Things Going On'

Dan Raley

UW quarterback doesn't tip his hand on NFL plans after big win

What a Retirement Party: Petersen Celebrates All Game Long

Dan Raley

Huskies pour it on his old team, beat up Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

In the Middle of the Desert, a Bowl Game Appears

Dan Raley

Washington, Boise State will provide final football game for Sam Boyd Stadium.

Las Vegas Bowl: It's Petersen's Last Stand

Dan Raley

Huskies have motivation to win one for exiting leader, but do they have firepower?

Behind the Numbers: 2020 Football Recruiting

Mike Martin

In one of his final acts as Washington Huskies coach, Chris Petersen helped Jimmy Lake put together the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, and tops in the Pac-12 Conference. Mike Martin looks at some of the stories Behind the Numbers for the 2020 football recruiting class.