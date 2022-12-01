Huskies Ready to Jump into Pac-12 Play at Oregon State

The University of Washington basketball team is different than most Husky offerings because it depends on a pair of big men in Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang, one standing taller than seven feet and another just a little shorter, to disrupt things on the floor.

It has another Kentucky transfer in Keion Brooks, following point guard Quade Green to Montlake, to utilize as a go-to player, which is why he came to the Montlake, though he's still trying to get comfortable as a No. 1 option.

Add to that, the UW frequently uses a pair of freshmen guards in Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson to shake things up, young guys who sometimes make as many exciting things happen as mistakes.

As the Huskies (6-1) head into their Pac-12 opener on Thursday night at Oregon State (3-4), they still could use one more proven scorer to really do some damage — and they had him in shooting guard Noah Williams, before he got injured in the season opener — but for now they'll have to do what they can without. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, with the game broadcast by ESPNU.

In the accompanying photo gallery provided by the immensely talented Skylar Lin, this UW student and our photographer for as long as he wants, breaks down the lineup with his close-up shots from the recent 77-66 victory over Seattle University. He was able to fit this shooting assignment in among two school projects he scrambling to finish before the quarter ends.

HUSKIES READY TO TIP OFF PAC-12 PLAY The UW basketball team opens conference play at Oregon State in Corvallis. 9 Gallery 9 Images

Husky coach Mike Hopkins assures us the 6-foot-5 Williams, who has some sort of leg or knee injury, will play again this season, but it doesn't seem like that will happen any time soon.

All is not lost without Williams available, but the UW could be so much better with him with the ball in his hands as it navigates through the Pac-12 schedule.

For now, Hopkins turns his sixth Husky team over to a starting lineup of the 6-foot-7 Brooks (16.2 ppg), the 7-foot-1 Meah (8 ppg and 6.3 rpg) and returning players in 6-foot-4 PJ Fuller (8.9), 6-foot-7 Cole Bajema (9.1 and 5.1) and 6-foot-6 Jamal Bey (8.9) as his starters. Usually first off the bench is 6-foot-11 Franck Kepnang (9.1 and 6.6), followed fairly quickly by rookies Menifield (10.4) and Johnson (3.7).

Last season, the Huskies (17-15) twice beat a 3-28 and since rejuvenated Oregon State team, 82-72 in Corvallis and 78-67 at home.

