Huskies Reportedly Add Another Point Guard To The Mix

You just can't have too many point guards, so the University of Washington basketball team apparently has gone out and picked up another.

On Thursday night, former Nevada playmaker Tayshawn Comer joined the Huskies, according to Rivals, this after having faced them in a tournament game on Thanksgiving last season.

A well-traveled player with previous stops at Eastern Kentucky and Evansville, the 6-foot-1 Comer will compete with USF transfer Ryan Beasley to become the Husky floor leader this coming season, replacing the departed Zoom Diallo and JJ Mandaquit, now at Kentucky and Arizona, respectively.

The only thing that doesn't add up is, unless someone has left the team or decided not to come to Montlake, the Huskies now have 16 players, one over the limit.

Comer comes from Steve Alford's Nevada program where he averaged 11 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game for a 24-13 team that finished up in the National Invitation Tournament. He had highs of 24 points three times and 10 assists against Wyoming.

The Huskies were familiar with him after beating the Wolf Pack 83-66 on Thanksgiving day in the Acrisure Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California. Comer scored a team-high 16 points that afternoon.

Ironically, Nevada faced USF the following day, matching up Comer and and Beasley in a relatively forgettable outing for each of them.

In the Wolf Pack's 81-65 victory, Comer finished with 6 points and 4 assists while Beasley came up with 3 points and 4 assists.

Now they're apparently teammates.

Tayshawn Comer (12) goes through pregame introductions for Evansville in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Indianapolis, Comer spent his first two college seasons at Eastern Kentucky and averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds an outing as a sophomore for a 17-14 team in 2024 and 8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds for a 23-14 squad in 2023.

From there, it was back to his home state and a season at Evansville, where he was named second-team All-Missouri Valley after averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game for an 11-21 team in 2025.

He had season highs of 26 points against Southern Illinois and 11 assists against Valparaiso for the Purple Aces.

It's been a busy week for Danny Sprinkle's UW basketball program with the reported late addition of Comer, though unconfirmed by the school, and Alex Kline to the Huskies' newly created general manager role, both developments showing up on Thursday.

The Huskies, coming off a 16-17 season, begin official practices in October, host an exhibition game with Washington State on Sunday, Oct. 25, and open the regular season against Colgate on Monday, Nov. 2, both at Alaska Airlines Arena.