Huskies Reveal Basketball Schedule Compiled for a Rebuild
The University of Washington basketball team, in the midst of a major rebuild following a disastrous 5-21 season, announced a 2021-22 schedule that won't tax the Huskies, at least on the non-conference end.
There are no Baylors, Auburns or Tennessees on this slate, though the resumption of the cross-state rivalry with Gonzaga, the NCAA tournament runnerup, was unavoidable.
No, the Huskies will open the season at home against Northern Illinois on November 9 and hope to fatten up their ledger even more against the likes of Texas Southern, Winthrop, Utah Valley and Seattle University, plus a holiday tournament in South Dakota.
The UW and Gonzaga will square off in Spokane on December 12. The Zags, of course, have won 13 of the past 14 meetings and should be as powerful as ever.
The Huskies open conference play at Arizona on December 2, but does not play at Arizona State, which is one of its conference misses.
They open league play at home against UCLA, a Final Four team that returns largely intact, on December 5, but do not host USC in Seattle, another of its scheduling misses.
Giving this Husky team every chance to bounce back, the schedule concludes the regular season with three consecutive home games against, in this order, Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State.
Mike Hopkins had six players leave and enter the transfer portal once last season ended. In his fifth year as coach, he returns starters in guard Jamal Bey and big man Nate Roberts, and well utilized subs in swingman Cole Bajema and post player Riley Sorn.
He welcomes newcomers in point guard Daejon Davis (Stanford), shooting guard Terrell Brown (Arizona), swingman Emmitt Matthews Jr. (West Virginia), forward Samuel Ariyibi (NBA Africa Academy), JC transfer Langston Wilson and touted recruit Jackson Grant, one of four McDonald's Americans to join the Pac-12 this season.
TCU guard P.J. Fuller had announced his intentions to transfer to the UW, but he's not been added to the roster yet.
The Huskies will open play with an exhibition game against Central Washington at home on November 4. They could add another non-conference outing. Most conference game dates will be finalized at a later time.
Washington Basketball 2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 4 — Central Washington (exhibition)
Nov. 9 — Northern Illinois
Nov. 11 — Texas Southern
Nov. 18 — TBD
Nov. 22 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota
Nov. 23 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota
Nov. 24 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota
Nov. 27 — Winthrop
Dec. 2 — at Arizona
Dec. 5 — UCLA
Dec. 12 — at Gonzaga
Dec. 18 — Seattle University
Dec. 21 — Utah Valley
Dec. 29-Jan. 2 — at Washington State
Jan. 5-9 — at Colorado and Utah
Jan. 12-16 — California and Stanford
Jan. 19-23 — at Oregon and Oregon State
Jan. 26-30 — Colorado and Utah
Feb. 2-6 — at California and Stanford
Feb. 9-13 — Arizona and Arizona State
Feb. 16-20 — at UCLA and USC
Feb. 23-27 — Washington State
March 2-5 — Oregon and Oregon State
