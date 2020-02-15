HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Huskies Are Playing for Their Scholarships Now

Dan Raley

Every game is an audition now.

While members of Washington's woeful basketball team rotate in and out of the remaining outings, impervious to any cohesive offensive plan, they should worry about more than shots and minutes.

Their scholarships, for instance.

As the last-place Huskies (12-13 overall, 2-10 Pac-12) prepare to play at UCLA (14-11, 7-5) on Saturday night, bringing a seven-game losing streak to the Pauley Pavilion party, a roster review seems timely.

When a program flatlines like this one has, personnel changes are practically an offseason given. 

Coaches recognize their future employment depends on admitting to their recruiting mistakes and making amends. Players get asked or opt to go elsewhere, no longer valued or discouraged by the taste of losing.

Mike Hopkins, as loyal as he is as a players' coach, will have tough decisions to make. He's whiffed on a few of these guys. He'll have to own up to it. 

Freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, two who have immense basketball skills, likely are down to seven college games each before they turn their attention to NBA draft early entry. 

Stewart is ready for it, McDamiels is not. McDaniels will leave anyway. Both will probably figure out the pro game, though Stewart more quickly.

Juniors Naz Carter and Hameir Wright will best be remembered in 2020 for mindlessly tossing up one 3-pointer after another that missed and failing to accept leadership roles. 

They'll return as seniors and play out the string. Both have taken big steps back in their career progression.

Carter has enough physical ability to play in the NBA, but he makes a lot of poor decisions with the ball. That needs to be corrected or he plays overseas.

Wright's limitations have come to the forefront. He's a reserve starting by default. He shoots 32 percent from the floor, the worst among anyone in the rotation.

Sophomores Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy and Quade Green, all guards, might not be long for the program. 

Bey has started 10 games and, unlike his cousin at Colorado, has made no discernible breakthrough as a player. 

Hardy is supposed to be a playmaker and was the first man up as the starter replacing Green. He hasn't started again. He likes to shoot more than pass. He's a miserable 3-for-20 from 3-point range and keeps launching them. He should learn to pass.

Green can play but he lasted just 15 games and let the program down by flunking out. It seems questionable whether he rejoins the Huskies again or not. Can he be trusted to stay eligible?

Best bet is one or two of these backcourt players get encouraged to move on.

Seven-footer Bryan Penn-Johnson and 6-10 Nate Roberts, both redshirt freshman, will shoulder the hopes of the UW frontline. They'll become the starters once Stewart and McDaniels move on. They have limitations. It's their hands; they fumble a lot of passes. 

Unless one gets impatient and bolts, Penn-Johnson and Roberts should be three-year starters. They're dunkers and short-range shooters. Neither one will be double-teamed like Stewart is.

That leaves freshmen Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle. They should be program keepers. They're not there yet. They've only got a taste.

Tsohonis has an unconventional shot, but he tries hard to move the ball around and get it inside. Battle has a pretty shot, but it doesn't go in like it will later on.

These two guards might be the foundation of the future Huskies, teaming with a bunch of newcomers. 

Every game is an audition. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Jaeger Could Deliver a Hit As Well As a Field Goal

Former University of Washington teammates remember him as more than an All-America kicker.

Dan Raley

by

Mpdawg19

Behind the Numbers: Understanding USC's Second-Half Surge

The final score only tells part of the story. Mike Martin goes behind the numbers and digs deeper into the Huskies' 62-56 road loss to the USC Trojans on Thursday.

Mike Martin

UW Basketball Losing Streak Reaching Epic Proportions

Seven consecutive defeats for Huskies ranks among top six worst stretches in school history.

Dan Raley

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy, Others Rally Around Tim Meamber

Former University of Washington, NFL linebacker appears receptive to meeting with ex-Husky teammates as he tries put homelessness behind him.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall On First Stop In L.A.

The Huskies suffered their seventh consecutive loss, 62-56 to the USC Trojans, on their first stop in the City of Angels. They went into the locker room at halftime with a five-point lead. However, the UW was outscored 7-0 to open the second half and the Trojans eventually pulled away. The Huskies slipped below .500 on the season and have dropped 11 of their past 13 games.

Mike Martin

Huskies Can't Finish, Look Finished at USC

Washington experiences 38-point turnaround in games against Trojans, suffers seventh consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to come away with a win and end their six-game losing streak on the road against the USC Trojans

Kaila Olin

Stewart Continues to Impress, Makes 30-Man Naismith List

Huskies sensational freshman in running for three national awards at midseason.

Dan Raley

UW Announces Plans to Build Basketball Practice Facility

Huskies men and women's programs will benefit from $60 million project funded by donors.

Dan Raley

Is Carter a Starter? UW Veteran Hasn't Played Like One

Huskies veteran has tailed off badly this season since encouraging debut as a new starter.

Dan Raley