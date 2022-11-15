Huskies Use Youthful Boost to End Doldrums, Utah Tech Upset Bid

Turnovers, bad passes and missed shots were getting old for a shorthanded University of Washington basketball team, leaving an unusually angry Mike Hopkins really with just one option.

The Husky coach went young.

Hopkins teamed true freshmen Keyon Menifield, Koren Johnson and Tyler Linhardt together and this sudden youth movement helped pull the UW from a nine-point deficit to a 78-67 victory over Utah Tech on Monday night in a near empty Alaska Airlines Arena.

Menifield was sensational once more and tied for game honors with 26 points, five more than his previous best— and he's played in just three outings. He connected on 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and chipped in 3 assists.

For the second consecutive game, Hopkins was missing arguably his two best upperclassmen to injury in Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks and Washington State import Noah Williams, leaving him to patch together another lineup.

This remaining group struggled against a Trailblazers team formerly known as Dixie State that usually would have no business hanging tough with a Pac-12 team.

Yet as much of a struggle as it was at times, the Huskies ultimately prevailed against the WAC entry and put together their first 3-0 start since 2015.

At their worst, there was no chemistry, no rhythm for Hopkins' makeshift starting crew of PJ Fuller, Jamal Bey, Cole Bajema, Braxton Meah and Menifield.

Keyon Menifield looks for an opening against Utah Tech. Skylar Lin Visuals

The Huskies repeatedly got beat inside by Utah Tech's 6-foot-10, 280-pound Tanner Christensen, formerly of Spokane's University High School and a University of Idaho transfer. The big man had 16 points by halftime. He put both Husky big men, Franck Kepnang (2) and Meah (3), in foul trouble by the break. Christensen finished with 26 points to tie Menifield as the leading scorer.

Hopkins, wearing a blue tie and a red face, saw one too many lapses with 6:29 left to play in the opening half and his team trailing 25-17. He quickly ushered his three newest recruits onto the floor all at once.

While the Huskies twice fell behind by nine before reversing things, the three youngsters helped infuse new life into this group and this slowly pulled these guys within 36-34 at intermission. The freshmen were on the court together for about four minutes. That was just enough to make a difference.

Menifield had 14 of his points heading into the locker room, Johnson chipped in 5 points and the 6-foot-7 Linhardt was content to make his collegiate debut and launch a shot.

Freshman Koren Johnson drew a lot of minutes against Utah Tech. Skylar Lin Visuals

There was still plenty of work to be done by everyone in a UW jersey, old or young.

After the break, the Huskies fell down by 53-47 before pulling it together once and for all. Menifield continued to score and was able lob a few passes at the rim for the 7-foot-1 Meah to dunk with authority.

The UW finally grabbed the lead for good at 59-58 with 8:54 left when Bey hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

A minute and 10 seconds later, the arena had a horn malfunction that created a 25-minute delay with the Huskies nursing a 61-58 advantage. Menifield, with a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws thereafter, helped take his team to the finish line.

Bajema finished with 16 points and Fuller had 10.

The UW returns to action on Thursday night for a home encounter against another lower-level school in California Baptist.

