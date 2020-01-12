Most Talented Basketball Team in UW History?

Arguably the most talented basketball team in Husky history.

Just read that elsewhere and my eyes did a pick and roll.

Some of us keep trying to make this current Washington entry into something it's not and was never going to be.

No, Huskies coach Mike Hopkins brought in two of the most hyped recruits in program annals, which was a notable achievement.

Isaiah Stewart is unquestioned on who he is and what he can do.

Jaden McDaniels, while insanely gifted, is a fairly unfinished player, both physically and in maturity.

For that matter, Kentucky transfer Quade Green was still trying to show he had a complete game, which didn't happen at his previous stop.

They are three hoopsters who were McDonald's All-Stars, which is a badge of honor, no question.

Skillful collegians, yes.

Likely pro players, yes.

Best UW team ever?

Not before the season. Not during the early part. No matter how you measure it.

Prior to quarter grades coming out and putting jersey No. 55 in storage, these Huskies went three deep. That's it. You don't go far into the tournament or win championships with just three players.

Stewart and McDaniels will grow into NBA players someday, and Stewart could likely go and be comfortable at any time. But their weaknesses show. They could use another year or two of college ball.

Green, until becoming academically ineligible, was progressing into a nice player, but he didn't command and disrupt the floor like the great ones do.

Everyone else on the roster fits as a support player. Next year's team, likely without Stewart and McDaniels, was going into serious rebuild mode.

Most talented UW basketball team ever?

Not even close.

Best ever? It remains the 2004-05 Huskies -- Nate Robinson, Brandon Roy, Will Conroy, Bobby Jones, Tre Simmons and others. How soon we forget. They went 29-6 and reached No. 8 in the polls. Sent four players to the NBA. They were dunkers, 3-point shooters, defensive wonders, playmakers, guys with attitude. Roy became an NCAA Player of the Year the next season, and an NBA All-Star not long after that. Robinson was a national treasure.

The 1975-76 Huskies were extra scary for opponents (23-5, ranked as high as fourth in the polls)-- James Edwards (17.6 ppg), Lars Hansen (14.2 ppg), Clarence Ramsey (15.8 ppg) and Chester Dorsey. Two big men headed for the NBA, with Edwards enjoying a 19-year pro career. Unbelievable shooter in Ramsey. The all-time assist leader in Dorsey (until Conroy).

The 1971-72 UW team was full of pro talent, too (20-6) -- Steve Hawes (21 ppg, 14 rpg), Charles Dudley (16.5 ppg) and Louie Nelson (15.1 ppg), all future NBA players with staying power. This team got caught in the shadow of the great UCLA dynasty and Bill Walton.

McDonald's All-Star labels might get you a free Big Mac and some fries, but not historic UW hoop standing.