Huskies to Face Troubled Arizona, Might Not Play ASU

The Sun Devils were forced to pull out of a game in Pullman against Washington State.

Saturday's Arizona State-Washington basketball game at Alaska Airlines Arena appears in jeopardy after COVID-19 issues within Bobby Hurley's program forced postponement of the Sun Devils' contest on Thursday at Washington State in Pullman.

The Huskies (1-6) and ASU (4-3) are supposed to play on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 in Alaska Airlines Arena. No announcement has been made concerning whether the contest will be held or not.

The Sun Devils haven't appeared in a game since Dec. 16 after being forced to postpone a home outing against Utah on Dec. 22.

Meantime, the struggling Huskies are still scheduled to host Arizona (7-1) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Wildcats come to Seattle healthy but in great turmoil after self-imposing a one-year postseason ban on its program on Tuesday after acknowledging nine NCAA violations, including five Level 1 allegations.

That means Arizona won't appear in either the Pac-12 or NCAA tournaments this season. Even with just one loss to Stanford, the Wildcats don't show up in any of the college basketball rankings because of the cloud hanging over the program.

Considering the scope of the Arizona infractions, a one-year punishment might not be nearly enough to satisfy the NCAA once all investigations have been completed regarding the wrong-doing that in previous seasons cost a couple of Wildcats assistant coaches their jobs and seems to implicate head coach Sean Miller.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.