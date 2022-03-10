Skip to main content
Team(s)
Washington Huskies

Huskies Will Play in Wooden Legacy Event Next November

The UW is entered along with St. Mary's, Fresno State and Vanderbilt.

The University of Washington basketball team isn't anywhere near done with this season, yet plans are being made for the future.

This week, the Paycom Wooden Legacy, a four-team preseason tournament held in Southern California, announced that the Huskies, St. Mary's, Vanderbilt and Fresno State are its next entries.

The event will be held on Nov. 24 and 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center and is annually televised. No pairings, tipoff times or broadcast network have been released.

The event is named for John Wooden, the legendary UCLA basketball coach who won 10 NCAA championships with the Bruins.

The Huskies have met Fresno State (currently 18-12) and St. Mary's (25-7) multiple times,. but never faced Vanderbilt (15-15). Depending on the bracket and outcomes, they will test two of these teams in eight months.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The UW holds a 2-3 all-time record against Fresno State, losing 67-65 at Fresno in 1993 in the their most recent meeting. It has a 6-1 mark against St. Mary's, dropping the most recent outing 85-81 to the Gaels in the 2018 NIT in Mike Hopkins' first season as coach.

With the Wooden Legacy event in operation since 2013, the Huskies previously have appeared just once, the following year. A Lorenzo Romar-coached team built around center Robert Upshaw and guards Andrew Andrews and Nigel Goss-Williams won three games and the title, beating UTEP 68-65 for the final outing.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Julius Irvin
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 29): Irvin Had a Chance to Start, Deserves Another

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Jacob Page and JaMarcus Shephard get reacquainted.
Recruiting

Huskies Use Past Shephard Connection to Offer Tennessee Receiver

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
PJ Fuller and Lazar Stefanovic or Utah scrap for a loose ball.
Basketball

Bajema's Early Splurge Helps Huskies Oust Utah

By Dan Raley11 hours ago
Nate Roberts works the boards to slam one through.
Basketball

Huskies Go for Sweep of Utah in Pac-12 Tourney Opener

By Dan Raley23 hours ago
Jamal Bey goes one on one with UCLA's Tyger Campbell.
Basketball

Husky Hoop Season Isn't Over, But Who's Coming Back for Next One?

By Dan RaleyMar 9, 2022
Cal's Lu-Maggia Hearns III and the UW's Vince Nunley share a game-day moment.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 28): Vince Nunley Seeks First Game Action Since 2019

By Dan RaleyMar 9, 2022
Lucas Simmons has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Pursues Big Swede, Offers OT a Scholarship

By Dan RaleyMar 9, 2022
Vita Vea and Alexis, his new bride.
Husky Legends

Vea and Potoa'e, UW and NFL Teammates, Marry Within Hours

By Dan RaleyMar 8, 2022