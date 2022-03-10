Huskies Will Play in Wooden Legacy Event Next November

The UW is entered along with St. Mary's, Fresno State and Vanderbilt.

The University of Washington basketball team isn't anywhere near done with this season, yet plans are being made for the future.

This week, the Paycom Wooden Legacy, a four-team preseason tournament held in Southern California, announced that the Huskies, St. Mary's, Vanderbilt and Fresno State are its next entries.

The event will be held on Nov. 24 and 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center and is annually televised. No pairings, tipoff times or broadcast network have been released.

The event is named for John Wooden, the legendary UCLA basketball coach who won 10 NCAA championships with the Bruins.

The Huskies have met Fresno State (currently 18-12) and St. Mary's (25-7) multiple times,. but never faced Vanderbilt (15-15). Depending on the bracket and outcomes, they will test two of these teams in eight months.

The UW holds a 2-3 all-time record against Fresno State, losing 67-65 at Fresno in 1993 in the their most recent meeting. It has a 6-1 mark against St. Mary's, dropping the most recent outing 85-81 to the Gaels in the 2018 NIT in Mike Hopkins' first season as coach.

With the Wooden Legacy event in operation since 2013, the Huskies previously have appeared just once, the following year. A Lorenzo Romar-coached team built around center Robert Upshaw and guards Andrew Andrews and Nigel Goss-Williams won three games and the title, beating UTEP 68-65 for the final outing.

