Huskies Win Final Tune-Up Before Diving All In On Big Ten Play
The University of Washington basketball team on Sunday hosted somebody called the New Jersey Institute of Technology, or NJIT, and the way it turned out the Huskies might have well been playing playing pick-up ball against a bunch of guys from Microsoft on their lunch break.
In its last outing before diving headlong into Big Ten play, the UW took out these overmatched East Coast visitors 90-53 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Danny Sprinkle showed NJIT plenty of mercy by emptying his bench and using a dozen players and letting 11 of them play 12 and a half minutes or more. Everyone except walk-on Dylan Mansour got into the scoring column.
The Huskies (9-4 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) scored the first five points of the game and never let up against NJIT (2-12), leading by as many as 40, in an outing that began at noon.
Starting senior forward Great Osobor and reserve freshman guard topped the UW with 12 points each, while senior forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, after sitting out the game against Seattle U in concussion protocol, returned to the starting lineup and chipped in 10 points. No Husky took more than 9 shots.
After facing the Los Angeles schools earlier in the month in conference games, Sprinkle's team dives headlong into Big Ten play and it will be a significant challenge, with the Huskies facing Maryland (11-2, 1-1) on Thursday and 24th-ranked Illinois (9-3, 1-1) on Sunday in Montlake.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington