Husky Basketball Game on Saturday Against Arizona State Postponed

Virus issues surrounding Sun Devils wipe out their entire trip to the Northwest.

To absolute no surprise, the University of Washington basketball game against the Arizona State Sun Devils scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

ASU (4-3) earlier this week bowed out of its game in Pullman, Washington, against Washington State and it seemed highly unlikely Bobby Hurley's team could get healthy in time to face the Huskies or want to travel to the Northwest for a single game.

The Pac-12 will attempt to reschedule these contests at some point.

This marked the first game cancellation or postponement for the Huskies (1-7) since the season's opening week when they had a tournament and three games at home wiped out by the pandemic.

Disappointment over the Huskies being unable to play Saturday's game should be palpable in Seattle because the team is off to its worst start in 63 seasons, not only losing nonstop but losing badly.

Coach Mike Hopkins' Huskies took 11 days off over Christmas and hoped to come out renewed against Arizona on Thursday night.

The Wildcats never trailed and won 80-53.

The UW's next game, pandemic permitting, comes on Thursday at Stanford (5-2) in Palo Alto, California, with a 6 p.m. tipoff in a game that will be shown on FS1.

