Husky Basketball Offers Swingman with Bay Area Background

The buzz around the University of Washington basketball team has been almost nonexistent since the great roster purge of the spring, with players coming and going like subway trains.

Oh, the school released a fairly vanilla Husky non-conference schedule last week, filled with a lot of teams with South, Southern and Northern in their titles, which is meant to try and make people forget the 5-21 debacle of 2020-21.

Mike Hopkins' program, however, still continues to aim high for recruiting commitments and this week offered 6-foot-7 Chris Bunch, a 4-star player from the Class of 2022. He previously played at De La Salle High School in the Bay Area and now is at Utah prep school, the Wasatch Academy.

Calling himself "Baby Draco," the well-traveled swingman has seen his recruiting stock rise significantly over the summer to make him a top 60 player, as adjudged by 247Sports. He holds more than 20 offers, with Syracuse, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Minnesota, South Carolina, Iowa State, Rutgers, Florida State and Creighton among his other college suitors.

Bunch, in his highlight-reel tapes, appears to have a decent 3-point shot and can be explosive when attacking the rim. He's been busy working with a trainer and making the rounds of the AAU basketball circuit.

The Huskies have shied from recruiting high school players over the past couple of years, choosing to pick up college transfers, many of whom didn't pan out. Hopkins has just one new arrival from the schoolboy ranks this fall in 6-foot-10 Jackson Grant, a top 35 player from Olympia High School.

