Husky Basketball Will Spend Another Thanksgiving in Palm Springs
A revamped University of Washington basketball team will spend another Thanksgiving holiday in the Palm Springs region, playing a pair of Acrisure Series tournament games in November for the second consecutive year.
The Huskies, after beating Colorado State and Santa Clara last season, will face Nevada on Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Thousand Palms in a game that will be broadcast on CBS-TV.
The following day, Danny Sprinkle's team will play either Colorado or USF in a match-up that will be shown on truTV.
This new-look UW entry, counting just two returnees among 14 players on the roster, will try to use this Southern California event as more of a springboard than the other guys did last November.
After sweeping those prior Acrisure games, the Huskies were 6-1 and holding plenty of optimism for a season that would tail off badly, with them going 7-17 thereafter to finish in last place (13-18 overall, 4-16 league) in the Big Ten standings.
The Acrisure basketball games are part of multiple four-team brackets involving 20 schools.
Sprinkle's team faced Nevada in Reno early last season and lost 63-53, giving the Wolf Pack six consecutive victories over the Huskies. The last UW win over Nevada came during the 2010-11 season, when an Isaiah Thomas-led team won 90-60.
Sprinkle now has known non-conference games scheduled against Nevada and Baylor, with the Huskies traveling to Waco, Texas, to face the latter with the game date not revealed yet.
The Huskies currently are going through offseason workouts on campus, with three new players who recently competed in international events arriving in Seattle to join the others.
