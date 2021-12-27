Husky Guard Terrell Brown Ranks Among Nation's Top 10 Scorers

While the University of Washington men's basketball team has been fairly inconsistent in splitting 10 games, the Huskies at least can count on Terrell Brown to show up every night and put the ball in the basket as well as anyone nationwide.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard from Seattle currently averages 21.4 points per game — ranking him sixth in the nation in scoring.

Brown, who previously played for Seattle U and Arizona and against the Huskies at each stop before transferring in, has scored anywhere from 11 to 32 points this season. He took a season-low 9 shots against Northern Arizona in coming up with his smallest scoring output and a season-high 29 attempts against Wyoming in putting up 30 points.

Terrell Brown calls the play. Skylar Lin Visuals

He averages 17.2 shots per outing, hitting 46.5 percent of his attempts. Amazingly enough, he has launched just 16 shots from behind the 3-point line this season, hitting 4 of them. He prefers to attack the basket at all times.

Of course, Brown came to the UW with a reputation as an accomplished point-producer after leading Seattle U and the WAC in scoring with a 20.7 average in 2019-20.

Of the nation's top 10 scorers, who all average at least 21.08 points per night, seven of them are seniors and seven of them are guards.

The nation's leader, Iowa's Keegan Murray, is a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward who has more than tripled his scoring average of 7.2 to 23.2 from last season to this one. All it took was for the Hawkeyes' 6-foot-11 center Luke Garza, a 23.9 and 24.1-point scorer over the past two years, to move to the NBA and a need for Murray, a native Iowan, to step up.

Terrell Brown drives to the basket in South Dakota. UW Athletics

While big scorers tend to come from mid-major schools or lower, where they have more freedom to shoot and less defense to contend with, Brown is joined by Murray, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, Illinois 7-footer Coffey Cockburn and SMU's Kendric Davis, who hail from the biggest conferences and deal with top-flight competition on most nights.

Brown and the Huskies (5-5 overall, 0-0 Pac-12) next play Washington State (8-5, 1-1) in Pullman on Wednesday night in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU for everyone to see coast to coast.

NATION'S LEADING NCAA SCORERS

1. Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-foot-8 sophomore forward — 23.2 ppg

2. Antwan Davis, Detroit Mercy, 6-1 senior guard — 22.2

t3. Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, 6-5, senior guard — 21.9

t3. Darius McGhee, Liberty, 5-9 senior guard — 21.9

5. Coffey Cockburn, Illinois, 7-foot senior center — 21.8

6. Terrell Brown, Washington, 6-3 senior guard — 21.4

7. Kendric Davis, SMU, 5-11 senior guard — 21.2

8. Jamal Kane, Oakland, 6-7 senior forward — 21.09

t9. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts, 6-0 junior guard — 21.08

t9. John Michael-Wright, High Point, 6-1 junior guard — 21.08

