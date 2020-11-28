Want to See the Husky Hoop Opener? You'll Have to Pay for It

Washington's first men's basketball game against Baylor from Las Vegas will be shown on an obscure streaming service.

Want to see what's under the hood of Mike Hopkins' fourth University of Washington basketball team?

How Erik Stevenson and Cole Bajema, the Wichita State and Michigan transfers, fit it?

Whether Hopkins will open with 6-foot-9 USC transfer J'Raan Brooks or 6-11 sophomore holdover Nate Roberts as his big man?

To watch these Huskies open against second-ranked Baylor at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, forget Pac-12 Networks or some remote channel of the ESPN cable network.

You'll have to subscribe to an even more obscure streaming service called Flohoops.

Fork over $12.95 for the privilege.

The site says cancel anytime.

Some guy named Tony Cordasco, not to be confused with Husky play-by-play radio guy Tony Castricone, will call the action.

The constantly fluctuating COVID world certainly does not make it easy on anyone to catch up to their favorite teams these days.

Once the Huskies finish up with Baylor, they will turn to a Thursday afternoon game, their conference opener against the Utah Utes, with tipoff also at 3 p.m. that day.

At least that TV basketball broadcast will be a little more mainstream, showing up on the Pac-12 Networks.

