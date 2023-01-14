A Husky Hoops Photo Gallery Before UW Tips Off Against Cal

For the serious Seattle basketball follower, this winter has been far from satisfying, if not a little maddening.

The city still has no Sonics and the University of Washington men's team has struggled throughout.

After losing five consecutive games, with most of them not close, Mike Hopkins' Huskies emerged with an 86-69 victory over last-place Stanford on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

That's a step in the right direction.

Yet will it lead to any prolonged success? Will Hopkins be able to keep his job? With spring football just two and a half months away, do people care?

A lot of questions remain as the UW (10-8 overall, 2-5 Pac-12) hosts the California (3-14, 2-4) at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Bears are coached by Mark Fox, the one-time UW assistant and another conference head coach whose continuing employment has to be on the line, too.

A NIGHT WITH HUSKY HOOPS Photographer Skylar Lin captures the UW basketball team as it ends a 5-game losing streak by beating Stanford. 9 Gallery 9 Images

For the Huskies, they've had plenty of pieces to be more successful than they've been, but the following obstacles have got in the way:

1) Hopkins lost two of his incoming transfers, 6-foot-11 Frank Kepnang (Oregon) and 6-foot-5 guard Noah Williams (Washington State), to knee injuries and surgeries, with Williams attempting to play again but struggling and Kepnang out for the season.

2) The UW has a pair of exciting freshmen guards in Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson, who offer moments of brilliance but then remember they're first-year players and disappear for awhile.

3) And Hopkins doesn't know how to use a big man to his full advantage, with 7-foot-1 Braxton Meah drawing plenty of lob passes for dunks in his last outing but not shooting any short jumpers or soft hooks around the basket, which would make him more of an offensive threat.

As the Huskies head into Saturday's game, we offer a photo gallery from Skylar Lin, a UW student and skilled photographer, all in one, from the Stanford victory. Lin captures all kinds of expressions, conversations and exultations. Check it out.

