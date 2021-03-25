Husky Recruit Jackson Grant Tweets Out Where He Stands with Program

With University of Washington basketball players departing left and right like so many outbound jets, there's still one scheduled for arrival.

Jackson Grant apparently remains right on schedule, too.

In the face of all the rapid-fire personnel changes for the Huskies, the 6-foot-10 incoming freshman from Olympia High School in Olympia, Washington, felt compelled to tweet where he stands with the program — which is to stay true to his commitment.

Unless, of course, the McDonald's All-American is headed for LSU or the Lakers.

It appears Grant is undeterred by UW guards Erik Stevenson and Marcus Tsohonis abruptly entering the transfer portal or what likely is their main reason for leaving — the Huskies' program instability and most recent 5-21 record, the second worst in school history.

Grant is the only current member of incoming UW players, but he certainly won't be the last with beleaguered coach Mike Hopkins now looking for as many as four or five new additions.

The Olympia big man, who is a top 35 recruit nationally and averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds in his most recent high school season, is a big part of what will be a massive rebuild.

The Huskies received almost no offense from their up-front players and will count on Grant to help shore up that gap.

Grant signed his UW national letter of intent this winter and presumably would need a release from the school if he were to go elsewhere and play immediately, though the pandemic-era transfer rules remain in flux.

But Grant apparently is sticking with his decision.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated