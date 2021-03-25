Husky Roster Shuffle Continues Unabated, UW adds Terrell Brown

Hours after the University of Washington basketball team added an African big man, it went somewhere that Husky coaches never go to find talent.

It took a Seattle-raised player off the Arizona roster rather than lose one in recruiting to the Wildcats.

On Thursday, Terrell Brown tweeted out "I'm Back" as the former Garfield High School and Seattle University point guard will join Mike Hopkins' program for a single season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1 Brown, who was a 20.2 scorer for Seattle U during the 2019-20 season, started 9 of 26 games as a grad transfer for Arizona, which pulled itself out of the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments this month because program irregularities.

Brown, who averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Wildcats, may be getting out of Tucson ahead of much more severe penalties for coach Sean Miller and his program that occurred well before the guard got there.

He shot 39 percent from the floor, 36.8 from 3-point range this past season.

Brown will join 6-foot-8 Samuel Ariyibi from Nigeria as new additions to the roster on Thursday. He'll help fill in the gap left by the recent departures of guards Marcus Tsohonis and Erik Stevenson, who each entered the transfer portal over the past two days.

This past season, Brown played twice against the Huskies. In late December, he came off the bench in Alaska Airlines Arena and hit 5 of 6 shots for 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and helped the Wildcats to an easy 80-53 victory.

In Tucson, Brown started and had one of his less impactful outings for Arizona converting just 1 of 11 shots in a 75-74 win over the Huskies as the latter ended the regular season.

Brown, in fact, scored only single digits in each of his final 10 games for a team that lost a lot energy and momentum after it announced that it would skip the postseason over the NCAA allegations.

He leaves behind Jason Terry, a Wildcats assistant coach, former Arizona All-American, his godfather and a guy who committed to the UW coming out of Franklin High School only to take a late offer from the late Lute Olson.

