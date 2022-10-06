Envisioning a Husky Starting 5 to Begin the Wesley Yates III Era

A lot can happen to the University of Washington basketball team between now and this time next year, but one thing people already are counting on is Wesley Yates II!'s arrival in Montlake.

Big guard. Big scorer. A big deal.

Should Yates be ready to pull headliner minutes once coach Mike Hopkins puts that team together — and that's to be expected of a Top 40 recruit wearing the purple and gold — he stands a good chance of becoming a pillar in the Huskies' 2023-24 starting lineup.

The challenge here is to find the four players who best go with this 6-foot-4 wunderkind from Beaumont, Texas.

Know that Hopkins currently has five players on his roster who are listed as seniors but could use their pandemic allowance season and further extend their college careers as Huskies. He likely will add a portal transfer or two, too.

Keeping all of this in mind, we'll let the UW public-address announcer now introduce the following starting lineup:

Center: Franck Kepnang

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man from Cameroon by way of the University of Oregon should return for a second Husky season to be the main man up front and further enhance his NBA prospects. Kepnang averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season for the Ducks and in a much more prominent role in Seattle should at least double those number players in his first go-round with the Huskies. He'd be best advised to spend a second season with the UW to move his stats closer to double figures and maximize his pro stock. His backup is 7-foot-1 Braxton Meah, the Fresno State transfer.

Power Forward: Langston Wilson

By 2023-24, the hard-working, 6-foot-8 Wilson should be really ready to flourish in a third year at the UW with his high-wire game put together and more muscle on his lean frame. Few people get off the floor like he does. Wilson should become a 10-point, 8-rebound guy with a lot of blocks. His backup likely will be a much stronger and more confident 6-foot-10 Jackson Grant, whose freshman year was a waste after he contracted COVID and lost 10-15 pounds. This is all based on the assumption that 6-foot-7 Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks chooses to play just one season in Seattle rather than the two he's eligible to use.

Swingman: Cole Bajema

The Huskies turn to the 6-foot-7 Bajema as their specialized 3-point shooter, who now should be fully confident in his ability and a bigger scoring role on the collegiate level. He's capable of getting hot at any time and has the size to get his shot off which will keep opposing teams from packing defenses tightly around Kepkang. After starting out at Michigan, he's listed as a senior this season, but he has an extra year we fully expect him to use. His backup will be the 6-foot-7 Tyler Linhardt, another shooter likely to become comfortable in his own skin after a season in the Pac-12.

Point Guard: Koren Johnson

Arguably the prize of the latest incoming recruiting class, the 6-foot-2 Johnson is coming off shoulder surgery and expected to be a slow starter as a freshman floor leader. However, he should be in excellent shape by the time Yates shows up from Texas. There's an outside chance that PJ Fuller, listed now as a senior, might opt for another season in 2023-04 but we're presuming he wraps it up sooner than that.

Shooting Guard: Wesley Yates III

Similar to big men Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels from the 2019-20 season, this high-profile player should be ready to play right away and excel. The kid from the Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas neighborhood responsible for legendary rocker Janis Joplin will provide the Huskies with another big guard with offensive skills on the order of Jaylen Nowell, Dejounte Murray and Brandon Roy. His backup likely will be current freshman Keyon Menifield, who brings big scoring credentials with him from Michigan. Of course, this coveted point-producing role could get really complicated should WSU transfer Noah Williams exercise his option and return for a second Husky season, but we think he's one-and-done in Seattle in order to pursue a pro career.

