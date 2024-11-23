In New Roles, Harris, Diallo Step Up and Lead Huskies Past Alcorn State
Alcorn State was maybe the best of the three winless basketball teams the University of Washington has faced so far, which meant the Huskies didn't have to be great on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, just better than before.
For certain, they were different.
With new coach Danny Sprinkle promising a lineup shake-up, freshman guard Zoom Diallo and Rhode Island transfer and senior guard Luis Kortright started for the first time, while Portland transfer and sophomore forward Tyler Harris drew his second opening assignment.
The changes brought an uptick in team energy, certainly better ball movement, but the Huskies (4-1) still couldn't shake the visiting Braves (0-6) until midway through the second half before they pulled away for a 77-60 victory in front of another half-full arena.
That said, Harris was sensational and Diallo wasn't far behind, combining for 42 points to lead the Huskies in scoring.
Harris, a 6-foot-8 forward from Hayward, California, went for a career-best 27 points produced anywhere on the college level, surpassing his Portland high-water mark by five. He dropped in 8 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point line, hit all 8 of his free throws and grabbed 8 rebounds.
Diallo went for a career-high15 points, three more than his previous best in his brief college career. The 6-foot-4 Tacoma native connected on 5 of 10 shots, 5 of 6 foul shots and handed out 3 assists.
With Alcorn State limiting usual UW leading scorer Great Osobor to just 8 points and 4 shots, often surrounding him with a zone, which is what others will surely do, somebody had to step up.
It was the last warm-up game for Sprinkle's guys who face only hard-nosed opponents going forward, beginning with Colorado State (3-1) in the Acriscure Invitational on Thanksgiving Day in Palm Springs. They follow that outing with TCU or Santa Clara in the tourney, then Big Ten games against UCLA on the road and USC at home.
These Huskies remain a work in progress. Typical of their play, Diallo brought the ball up in the middle of the first half and got it moving around the perimeter, pass after pass, maybe a dozen of them, before it ended up in Osobor's hands inside. The big amn went up for a dunk, hit the rim and the ball went out of bounds for a turnover.
Sprinkle's guys twice fell behind by five, at 27-22 and 29-24, before finishing the half on top 36-34 on Mekhi Mason's tip at the buzzer.
The close of the first half was delayed several minutes when someone needed medical attention and was wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher with 2:43 left.
After the break, the UW went up 47-40, on Diallo's three-point play that began with a put-back, and Harris' three-point play that started with a shot inside.
However, Alcorn State came back with a 7-0 run to tie the game and keep things interesting a little longer.
Osobor finally put the Huskies on top for good with one of two foul shots for a 48-47 advantage and Diallo followed with another three-point play, fouled when driving to the basket.
With 9:25 remaining, the Huskies went up by 10 for the first time, at 60-50, when Diallo dropped in a pair of free throws.
If the lineup changes aren't permanent, they should be.
