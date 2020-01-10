HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall to Stanford

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction

Just before tipoff, the Huskies sent out a statement that said starting guard Quade Green had been ruled academically ineligible. Matched with an off-night by starting freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, that was too much for the UW to overcome. A 12-point lead for the Dawgs with just over 11 minutes to go in the contest became a 61-55 victory for the Cardinal.

Stewart's off-night was nearly offset by a career night by fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels.  Stewart finished with 4 points and 5 rebounds; McDaniels had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Stanford had more of a sustained rally than a late rally. The Huskies led by eight points at halftime, built it into the 12-point advantage with 11 minutes remaining.  From that point on, it was all Stanford, which held the UW to just eight points after building the big lead.  

The Huskies received 34 points combined from McDaniels and Naziah Carter. The rest of the team combined for 21 points.  Both teams shot 38 percent from the field and around 50 percent from the free-throw line, but Stanford hit eight more 3-point buckets.

What We Saw

Carter scored Washington's final point on a free throw with 3:12 left in the game. The Cardinal closed out the game with a 14-1 run.  Daejon Davis drilled a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to tie the game at 55.

The Huskies were not efficient down the stretch.  A held ball late in the game gave them the ball with a half a minute remaining.  Carter was fouled and missed both free throws annd the UW got an offensive rebound, but Carter fouled out on a charge.

Quade Green will be missed, not just from a ball-distribution standpoint but in the defensive rotation.  Coming down the stretch, the Cardinal moved the ball around until they got open shots.  

Some things the Huskies usually can count on are Isaiah Stewart recording a double-double, scoring half of his points at the free-throw line and hitting over half of his shots from the field.  Against Stanford, he went to the free-throw line twice and missed both attempts. He shot only 25 percent from the field, his first game below 40 percent, and he finished with the same amount of fouls as he did points. 

Key Stats

Washington was up by 12 points, 47-35, with 11 minutes to go in the game. Stanford's run thereafter was 26-8.

The Cardinal more than doubled their offensive output by scoring 41 second-half points.  Washington's second-half offensive production was essentially the same, with 28 in the first half and 27 in the second.  

Neither team shot well from the charity stripe.  The Huskies connected on less than 50 percent on their free throws (12-25).  

UW held a 30-13 rebounding advantage at the break. In the second half, the Huskies were outrebounded 19-16.

Where Do They Go From Here

The Huskies have dropped three of their last four games.  They will get ready to play at California on Saturday at 5 p.m.  The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Kellen Moore Be the OC? He Got Passed Over By UW as QB

Dan Raley

Prosser product may be leaning to sticking with pro football

Is Sirmon the Guy? 240 Days to Michigan

Dan Raley

If he wins job, Huskies sophomore will play against old admirer.

Huskies in Trouble: Lose Green to Grades, Flunk Test Without Him

Dan Raley

UW outscored 14-1 coming down the stretch without top playmaker and loses at Stanford.

Wooden Award Adds Huskies' Stewart to Top 25 Listing

Dan Raley

Everyone in college basketball is discovering superlative UW freshman forward now.

Huskies rule Green Academically Ineligible

Dan Raley

Kentucky transfer was team's playmaker, best outside shooter

Best Pac-12 Freshman: It's Stewart, Week in and Week Out

Dan Raley

League honors precocious UW newcomer for fourth time.

No Time to Sit: UW's Roberts Ready to Play More

Dan Raley

Redshirt freshman forward making most of belated opportunity.

Behind the Numbers: USC Block Party Edition

Mike Martin

There's more to the Huskies 32-point victory over USC Sunday night than just the final score. Mike Martin takes a look at the stories Behind the Numbers.

Pay for Play: UW Awards Scholarship to Deserving Ulofoshio

Dan Raley

Walk-on earned more playing time, starting job and scholarship.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Breaks Down UW Win Over USC

Mike Martin

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the Huskies beat-down of Trojans. Twelve blocks and 14 steals led to a 32-point win for the Dawgs. Are the young Huskies figuring out this zone?