Instant Reaction: MBB Washington Huskies Drop Maine 73-52

Instant Reaction

Isiah Stewart is a load and where would this team be without him? With the slow starts to start the season they will have to find other players to contribute early when teams begin targeting him. Center Sam Timmins will be huge to help spell Stewart for a stretch run late in the season. Stewart had 4 blocks, 3 offensive rebounds and 7 total rebounds.

Naziah Carter will have his own nightly feature on ESPN this season. He can ignite the offense and the crowd. Quade Green was 5 for 5 from the field and chipped in 11 points. At one point in the game the Huskies were shooting over 70% before the freshmen and walk-ons took the court.

Defensively the first half of the first half was spent in man defense. It paid dividends as they Maine couldn't hit from distance. UW played the final 30 minutes in their 2-3 zone. Either way UW's athletes were superior and the outcome was never in doubt.

What We Saw

* Washington's athletes took over the game

* Isiah Stewart can fill out a score card (see below)

* UW continues to start slowly

* Maine out-rebounded the Huskies 35-32

* Washington shoot just 3 for 15 from 3-point land

Key Stats

* Isiah Stewart went 6 for 12 from the field 4 for 5 from the line, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks In the first half

* UW had two 13-2 runs as they built an 18-point first half lead

* McDaniels scored 11 points on 4-17 shooting but he was a menace on defense as he never allowed Maine to establish any rhythm.

* 17 Washington players saw at least 1 minute on the court

Turning Point

When Isiah Stewart laced up his Adidas kicks. This game was never in doubt.

Where Do They Go From Here?

UW plays the Montana Grizzlies Friday night at 8 PM at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.