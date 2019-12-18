Instant Reaction: Mens Basketball Battle of Seattle

Instant Reaction

Don't let the final score fool you into thinking that this was a blowout. Don't let the Huskies winning the rebounding battle 33-30 make you think that they controlled the glass. The Huskies closed out the Red Hawks with a 10-0 run in the final 2 minutes to win 81-59...but it didn't have to be that close.

In fact, Seattle U took a 1-point lead into the locker room. The Red Hawks hung around for much of the 2nd half closing to within 4 points 58-54 before Isiah Stewart shouldered the load hitting 3-straight shots and a free throw to give the Huskies an 11-point lead. Washington closed out the game on a 14-2 run.

What We Saw

The Huskies' athleticism take over in the end. Yes, Washington's youth was on display early in the game with many unforced errors. They let Seattle U hang around way too long but they put the game away down the stretch.

Isiah Stewart put the team on his shoulders with a personal 7-0 run late in the game.

For most of the night the Huskies were out-rebounded but came on strong in the paint late as Seattle U went cold from the floor.

Quade Green went 4 for 5 from three-point range while the rest of the team went 4 for 14 (28%). Seattle U hit on just 22% of their three-point attempts.

Key Stats

Isiah Stewart finished with 27 points in 34 minutes going 11-14 from the field.

As hot as Stewart was Green was hotter as he missed just one shot from the floor going 7-8 from the floor.

The Huskies gave up 11 offensive rebounds but the Red Hawks were only able to convert into 3 points (1 bucket and one free throw).

Stewart, Green and, Elijah Hardy when 20-34 while the rest of the team shot just under 50 going 8 for 18.

Where Do They Go From Here?

The Huskies Men's Basketball will watch the conclusion of the Chris Petersen Era from Hawai'i as they get ready to play in the Diamond Head Classic tournament. They will wrap non-conference play against Ball State Sunday at 6:30.