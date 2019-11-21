Husky
Isaiah Stewart: Mr. Serious

Dan Raley

As we watch and get to know him, Isaiah Stewart makes it clear he's a very earnest and determined guy. 

The highly regarded freshman post player has been the lone constant for a revamped Washington basketball team that's struggled to build a chemistry. Unlike the others, he always plays hard and with confidence. 

Stewart begins each pre-game warm-up with a very scripted, fast-moving regimen of shots and moves. He sprints to different positions. He pushes himself well before tipoff. It's as if he plays a game before the game.

In Tuesday's 72-53 victory over Maine, the New Yorker came up with a stat line fairly typical for him: 16 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. 

Afterward, Stewart was still all business as he looked his media inquisitors in the eye and answered questions point blank.

For example, when asked about his blocks against Maine, the first-year UW player offered this bit of reasoning, "(God) blessed me with this talent, with this huge wing span. I just use it to my ability. I use it to defend the rim."

You can feel his perpetual intensity when he speaks. Check out this video clip and see if Stewart has the same effect on you. 

