Jalen Green Move Sends Shock Waves Through College Basketball

Dan Raley

Several University of Washington basketball fans, upon hearing on Wednesday that Jaden McDaniels was officially NBA-bound, joining fellow freshman Isaiah Stewart in the draft, voiced their disdain for one-and-done players.

They asked that the Huskies no longer pursue these kind of players, noting that team results have been somewhat disastrous each time. 

Jalen Green might have provided everyone with a most unlikely solution.

On Thursday, the nation's top-rated high school player and potential NBA No. 1 pick in 2021 who had heard recruiting pitches from the Huskies and another two-dozen schools, said no to all of them.

Rather than choose a blue-blood basketball program or head overseas, Green, a 6-foot-5 wing who played for San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, California, announced he was going directly to the G League, the NBA's minor league. 

Huh?

While the NBA hasn't taken basketball players straight out of high school since 2005, preferring they get some college seasoning, the G League has no such restrictions.

Green, according to SI's Jeremy Woo, is expected to earn around $500,000 in wages, incentives and sponsorship opportunities, plus receive one-on-one coaching, a full college scholarship and professional skills training. 

This likely isn't a one-and-done development. It might be the way of the future as long as the NBA prevents schoolboys from jumping straight to the league.  

McDonald's All-American Isaiah Todd recently decommitted from the University of Michigan and is expected to join Green in the G League. 

With no such restrictions on taking high school players, the G League sees an opportunity to present a much stronger product with potential headline players such as Green and Todd. More and more top players may opt for this lifeline before becoming NBA eligible. 

They can avoid classrooms and homework, and get paid a decent wage while keeping their games sharp and preparing for the NBA draft. 

