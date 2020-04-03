Jalen Green, Sports Illustrated's Schoolboy POY, At Least Gave UW a Nod

Jalen Green lists the University of Washington among his potential college suitors, which may be all that Husky basketball fans want to hear.

With one-and-done players proving no boon to Mike Hopkins or Lorenzo Romar's programs, even resulting in decidedly disastrous seasons, mere mention of the Seattle school by Sports Illustrated's high school player of the year likely will suffice for UW followers.

Green, a 6-foot-5 combo guard with every offensive move imaginable from Napa Christian School in Napa, California, tops the first Sports Illustrated All-America team for schoolboys.

Originally from Fresno, the POY averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game, and came away disappointed only in the fact the McDonald's All-America Game, for which he was selected and was to be held last Wednesday, was canceled because of pandemic concerns.

Green, so improvisational and personable, remains uncommitted to an NCAA school at this point, telling recruiting websites he will make his decision by April 15. Everybody wants him and his positive attitude.

"I just love to hoop," he said.

Washington shows up among 19 pursuing schools considered in the running for his services, and one of six options from the Pac-12.

Green, however, has visited the following schools -- Kentucky, Auburn, Memphis and Oregon -- and should end up at one of them.

The California sensation is joined on S-I's first team by point guard Cade Cunningham from Florida's Montverde Academy who is committed to Oklahoma State; point guard Sharife Cooper from McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia, and an Auburn commit; forward Scottie Barnes, also of Montverde Academy and committed to Florida State; and forward Greg Brown, from Vandegrift High in Austin, Texas, who hasn't settled on a college.

Sports Illustrated offers a short profile on Jalen Green and a breakdown of the All-America top five.

Links are available here to S-I's second team and third team, with the latter five counting 6-10 junior Paolo Banchero from Seattle's O'Dea High among the selections Banchero is a member of the 2021 recruiting class.