HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Michael Porter, One-time Husky Commit, Creates a Stir with Virus Theory

Dan Raley

Michael Porter Jr. was a University of Washington basketball player for all of five months.

Rated the nation's No. 1 high school player, he signed a national letter of intent with the school in November 2016 and asked out of his commitment the following March when the UW fired coach Lorenzo Romar.

Wherever he's gone, Porter has always been a headline-maker.

It was no different this week when the 6-foot-9 forward, now 22 and a member of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, offered a controversial theory on social media about the global novel coronavirus pandemic, which by Wednesday had claimed more than 150,000 American lives.

On Snapchat, Porter wrote, "Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It's being used for population control in just terms of being able to control the masses of people. I mean, because of the virus the whole world is being controlled. You're required to wear masks. And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out? You have to have the vaccine in order to travel. Like, that would be crazy."

Porter relayed this message from Orlando, Florida, where he and his fellow NBA players have been sequestered and soon will resume their season, which was suspended four months ago by the health crisis. The Nuggets' first game in the restart comes against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The young basketball player, who led Seattle's Nathan Hale High School to a state championship in 2017 and played part of a college season at Missouri that was limited by injury before joining the NBA, has received considerable backlash for his coronavirus statement.

It prompted Tim Connelly, Nuggets president of basketball operations, to speak to Porter about his comments, though the team didn't reveal the gist of their conversation. No doubt, the Nuggets don't want the issue to become a distraction for them, yet club officials didn't say they would silence him. 

Denver coach Michael Malone took a fairly neutral stance when asked about Porter's comments by reporters during a Zoom interview session. 

"Obviously, I'm not the thought police," Malone said. "I'm not going to tell any of our players what they can and can't say. All I would say is just be sensitive to the current situation in our country and throughout the world in regards to coronavirus."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Receiver Became the UW's 'Rudy,' Beating Long Odds to Get on the Field in 1984

Donnie Morehead never gave up on his dream to play football at the University of Washington, making sacrifices along the way.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

SI All-American Ranking for Husky Commit Tinae Equivalent to 5-star Rating

Washington Huskies commit Jabez Tinae has been given what amounts to a 5-star rating by Sports Illustrated All-American.

Mike Martin

by

Dan Raley

UW Reports 2 More Active COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Athlete Total to 8

The school has tested 221 athletes on campus over the past two months, hoping to launch fall sports, including football.

Dan Raley

Washington Huskies Kuao Peihopa is an SI All-American Candidate

Defensive lineman from Hawaii is a student of the game, learning his trade by watching others.

Trevor Mueller

College Football Start Moved Up, Emmert Wary, Arizona Lineman Suspended

The ongoing pandemic continues to influence daily decisions involving college programs across the nation. Here's a breakdown.

Dan Raley

2021 Husky Commit Jabez Tinae Joins 4th and Inches

2021 Washington receiver commit joins Trevor Mueller on 4th and Inches podcast.

Trevor Mueller

by

JoeHusky

Turning Negative into a Positive: Heimuli Thrives on Lost Yardage, a Husky need

After a redshirt season, the linebacker from California should be ready to make quarterbacks and others miserable behind the line.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Jabez Tinae Stands as Huskies' Highest-Rated 2021 SI All-American Recruit Yet

Elusive Kennedy Catholic High School wide receiver rubs elbows and compares hands with nation's top 10 players.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Texas Quarterback Cade Klubnik

The pro-style passer hails from the same Austin high school that's produced Drew Brees and Nick Foles.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

WATCH: College Football Rule Changes, Part 2 with Kaila Olin

With hopes that there is still a college football season this fall, it’s never too early to take a look at the rule changes for this upcoming season.

Kaila Olin

by

Dan Raley