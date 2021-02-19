Noah Dickerson's Husky Maven Podcast: Catching Up With Andrew Andrews

From one former UW basketball player to another, the big man reunites with the guard.

Former Washington Husky guard Andrew Andrews joins Noah Dickerson on the one-time UW big man's Husky Maven podcast to discuss Andrews' professional career that has taken him all around the globe.

Andrews, who played for the Huskies in 2013-16 and was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, has made a living playing for pay from the United States to Turkey. He's found ways to cope with basketball, injuries and being away from family for long stretches.

The fifth-year pro now finds himself in Turkey, averaging 17 points per game and leading in minutes played for an 11-9 team.