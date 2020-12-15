Noah Dickerson Podcast: Former Husky Reviews Seattle, Oregon Games

The one-time UW big man breaks down the team's recent games against Seattle University and the University of Oregon.

Noah Dickerson was pretty good at getting to the basket for the University of Washington. Using both hands. Making decisions in traffic.

The former Husky big man uses this expertise to play back the two recent home games in which his old team earned a 73-41 victory over Seattle University and suffered a tough 74-71 loss to the University of Oregon.

The Huskies fell to 0-2 in conference play when Quade Green’s potential game-winning 3-pointer hit the back iron against the Ducks.

Dickerson finds plenty of positives in the outcomes, tells us where Washington has improved and lays out the next steps the Huskies need to take.