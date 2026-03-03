Ognacevic Likely Out For the Season For Short-handed UW

With the season down to at least three games, the University of Washington basketball team will try to wing it with only eight players, including walk-on BJ Roy.

On Tuesday, Husky coach Danny Sprinkle delivered more bad news in a lost campaign when he disclosed that 6-foot-8 senior forward Jacob Ognacevic, who re-injured a foot, likely has been lost for the season.

"That's what it's looking like," Sprinkle said of the Lipscomb transfer who was last year's ASUN Player of the Year.

If that's the case, Ognacevic is done after playing in just a dozen games and starting once, not nearly what was envisioned for him.

Playing a final game at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies now have eight players out with season-ending injuries, short-term issues or choosing to quit

That leaves Sprinkle with forwards Hannes Steinbach, Lathan Sommerville and Niko Dzepina, guards Zoom Diallo, Wesley Yates III, Quimari Peterson and Courtland Muldrew, and young Roy.

"It will probably be the same team as last game," the coach said, referring to a 90-73 loss to Wisconsin.

A 20.3-point scorer a year ago, Ognacevic was able to play only long enough to average 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game for the Huskies (14-15 overall, 6-12 Big Ten).

He injured his left foot during practice in September, had surgery and missed the Huskies' first 16 games.

He hurt the same foot again last week by just taking a hard jab step without any contact and feeling discomfort.

Jacob Ognacevic and Wesley Yates III share a sideline moment. | Dave Sizer photo

A Wisconsin native, Ognacevic scored in double figures just twice -- with 12 against Oregon and 10 against Michigan.

He averaged just 12.5 minutes in the games in which he was able to play, reaching 20 minutes or more just three times.

Injuries have crippled this UW team, with Jacob Ognacevic and Mady Traore outfitted in protective boots. | Dave Sizer photo

The Huskies are without the services of centers Franck Kepnang and Mady Traore, guards Desmond Claude, JJ Mandaquit and Jaris Rencher, plus forwards Bryson Tucker, Christian Nitu and now Ognacevic.

Only the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Kepnang, battling a sore knee, and Tucker, a 6-foot-8 Indiana transfer, have a chance to return. Kepnang hasn't practiced in a number of weeks. Tucker is dealing with an unspecified personal issue.

"There's nothing you can do about it, we've got to go play," Sprinkle said. "I like the 7-8 players we've got. I mean, BJ. Roy got in and made a shot. He's going to have to play and we're going to need him to make shots and need him to guard."