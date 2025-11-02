Only 3 Huskies Have Played In NCAA Tourney -- And It Was Elsewhere
With another University of Washington basketball season ready to begin, Danny Sprinkle, in his second year of running the show, brought up two words that have become almost anathema to the program.
NCAA Tournament.
Barely anyone on the roster has experienced it. Certainly there have been very few opportunities for UW fans to celebrate it.
Over the past 14 seasons, in fact, it's been just one Husky trip to March Madness. Just one postseason excursion since Isaiah Thomas played in Montlake, with a team led by Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle and coached by Bob Hopkins making it happen seven years ago.
"Everyone should have a chip on their shoulders to get to the NCAA Tournament," Sprinkle said. "Our staff and every single one of our players. That's the main goal."
As the Huskies begin lacing up to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night, just three players on the roster have even experienced the NCAAs elsewhere -- center Franck Kepnang for Oregon in 2021, guard Desmond Claude for Xavier in 2023 and forward Jacob Ognacevic for Lipscomb a year ago.
With the COVID pandemic raging, the 6-foot-11 Kepnang as a freshman and the 21-7 Ducks headed for an all-inclusive tournament held in Indianapolis five years ago with no fans. They had their opener against VCU declared no contest because of the virus and then beat Iowa 95-80 before losing to USC 82-68 in the Sweet Sixteen.
Three years ago, the 6-foot-6 Claude was a freshman and part of a 27-10 Xavier team that traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina. The Musketeers beat Kennesaw State 72-67 and Pittsburgh 84-73, and then took on No. 2 seed Texas in the Sweet Sixteen and lost 83-71 in Kansas City. Claude had 11 points against Pitt.
The 6-foot-8 Ognacevic, out until January with a broken foot, has the most recent NCAA experience. Last March, he and his 25-10 Lipscomb team faced Iowa State in the opening round and lost 82-55 in Milwaukee.
A fourth-year junior, Ognacevic had 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. The rest of his teammates came down with stage fright.
Sprinkle himself has been to the NCAAs three times, twice with Montana State and once with Utah State. He's 1-3 in those March games.
Four years ago, he guided a 27-8 Montana State team to the tournament in San Diego and the Bobcats lost 97-62 to Texas Tech.
A year later in 2023, things went a little better for Sprinkle's guys. The 25-10 Bobcats traveled to Greensboro and gave Kansas State a battle before losing 77-65. Former Husky guard RaQuan Battle scored 27 points while future UW forward Great Osobor had 11.
Two years ago, Sprinkle took 28-7 Utah State and Osobor to the NCAAs in Indianapolis and beat TCU 88-72 before getting hammered by No. 1-seeded Purdue 106-67. Osobor had 13 and 14 points in the respective outings.
So a few people at the UW have had a tournament taste. Sprinkle is imploring everyone on his roster to share in this accomplishment, that they have to be unselfish to get there. That some guys might see their previous stats diminish some in order to reach March Madness.
"That's what we've been challenging our guys with -- are you about winning? Are you about stats or are you about winning?" Sprinkle said.
"Everybody's goal should be to get to the NCAA Tournament."
