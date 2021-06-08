Quade Green Will Pursue Pro Career, Passing up Final UW Season

The former Husky point guard is working with a trainer to ready himself for the next level.

Quade Green will pursue a professional basketball career and pass up a remaining year of eligibility at the University of Washington, made available by NCAA pandemic provisions, according to multiple sources.

A 6-foot-3 senior point guard from Philadelphia, he turns up in recent social-media video working out with a trainer readying him for the pros.

Green, wearing a purple Husky shirt and black Kentucky shorts in the footage, signifying his two college stops, has made no public pronouncement of his plans, but it's been assumed all along he wasn't coming back.

He still shows up on the UW's men's basketball website, which hasn't been updated in several months. It still lists six other players who entered the transfer portal and found other teams, plus the two assistant coaches who left or were pushed out.

It's as if this 5-21 disaster of a UW team, possessing the second-worst record in program annals, is frozen in time.

On his Instagram page, Green posted video of himself running through different basketball drills, with friends encouraging him on in the comments section.

He also has odd messages sent to him from people making business proposals to him, wanting to send him basketball shoes, with one person even asking him for financial support to pay for a child's diapers.

He doesn't respond to any of these communications on the site.

Green is the Kentucky transfer and formerly a 5-star recruit who played a season and a half for the Huskies, who came out West to improve his NBA opportunities but succeeded only in making them tougher.

The 6-foot playmaker doesn't appear in any mock drafts, which means he likely will have to go overseas to get started.

Twelfth- and 11th-place Pac-12 team finishes for the UW in consecutive seasons will do that to a player's reputation.

If only Green hadn't become academically ineligible halfway through his first Husky season, there's no telling what kind of momentum that team could have generated and where he might be today.

That 2019-20 Husky team got off to an 11-4 start with a pair of NBA first-round picks in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels playing up front and feeling their way around, and Green feeding them.

Yet he neglected his classroom obligations, which is tough to do what with all of the tutor and study hall support provided for UW athletes, and the Huskies went into an irreversible tailspin without him, finishing 15-17 and in last place in the conference standings.

This past season, Green topped Mike Hopkins' team in scoring at 15.4 points and assists at 3.6 per game. The Huskies had few productive players to go with him and were overmatched from the beginning of the season to the end, creating a roster exodus when it was over.

Six new players have been added by Hopkins and his reconfigured staff, including three new guards in 6-foot-3 senior Daejon Davis from Stanford, 6-foot-3 senior Terrell Brown from Arizona by way of Seattle University and 6-foot-4 P.J. Fuller of TCU.

All are Seattle natives who previously played at one time for Garfield High School and went elsewhere and came back. Each can score as well as be a playmaker. All are capable of stepping in for the Huskies' departed playmaker.

For that matter, Green might have had trouble finding the minutes he wanted had he returned.

