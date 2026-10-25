Ready to Use Him, UW Handles Traore With Care

As University of Washington basketball players go through a two-hour practice, Mady Traore stands off to the side in Alaska Airlines Arena, exhorting on his teammates.

This has become standard routine for the 7-foot-1 Frenchman, who missed all of last season for the Huskies with a foot injury and now deals with a swollen knee, residue from a season-ending ACL tear in 2024 when he played for Maryland.

"For the most part, he's able to practice," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said this week. "We're going to have to load manage him."

What that means is the sore-kneed Traore might practice two days on and take the third one off to recover. Or he could sit out two days of activity prior to a Husky game in order to go full bore.

Sprinkle will take this guy however he can get him, with the UW facing Washington State in a Sunday exhibition game at Alaska Airlines Arena and opening the season on Nov. 2 against Colgate at home.

It was last season when the Husky coach famously remarked, "It's frustrating for me to watch a 7-footer -- he's our most athletic player -- and he's over there making 10 3s in a row. "

The UW's Mady Traore (14) suffered a knee injury against Iowa in 2024 while playing for Maryland. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Traore is the Huskies' tallest and skinniest player, probably hovering right around 200 pounds, making him resemble one-time NBA player Manute Bol with his extra-thin physique. He has a 7-foot-6 wing span. He can play off the dribble.

After arriving from Europe, he attended three prep schools in Maryland and South Carolina. At the college level, he's suited up for New Mexico State, Maryland and a Texas junior college before coming to Montlake.

People see potential in him.

On this day as practice begins, Traore jumps on a pulley machine and goes through a vigorous resistance workout.

He watches the Huskies go five-on-five and joins them whenever they huddle.

Traore next lies down on the floor and hands a medicine ball back and forth with point guard Ryan Beasley, who was in concussion protocol.

He watches more practice.

Then Traore rides an exercise bike for the longest time, accompanied and monitored by a trainer at every step. Or pedal rotation.

Mady Traore takes a short for New Mexico State in 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Traore's basketball regimen is probably not unlike that of his former teammate, the 6-foot-11 Franck Kepnang, who spent four seasons at the UW while dealing with injuries to each knee and is now at Kentucky.

He's waited a long time to show what he can do for the Huskies and, if everyone continues to handle him with great care, it should happen.