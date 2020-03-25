HuskyMaven
Erik Stevenson Leaving Wichita State for Washington, Brings Shooting Touch

Dan Raley

Shooting guard Erik Stevenson will transfer to Washington and play basketball again in his home state, leaving Wichita State among a mass exodus of players.

Several news outlets reported the news of his college decision on Wednesday,  but the UW has not officially confirmed it. 

However, Stevenson, who did not respond to an interview request, tweeted out, "Woof" -- an indicator that he's coming.

If the transfer goes through as planned, and the NCAA liberalizes the eligibility rules as expected, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard from Timberline High in Lacey, Washington, would be eligible to play for the Huskies next season. If not, he'll have to sit out a year. 

It is hoped that Stevenson will make a vast improvement in the UW's 3-point shooting, which was horrendous at times and enabled opponents to blanket sensational freshman post player Isaiah Stewart. Want to see how bad it was? Watch the video and all the clanks.

Stevenson, who started 32 games in two seasons at Wichita State, leaves a program reeling from the possible transfer of as many as seven players, all voicing various differences following a 23-8 season considered a downer. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Shockers experienced a season somewhat similar to Washington's -- great start, bad finish -- where they opened 15-1 and fell apart, going 8-7 to close.

Stevenson lost confidence in his game and his starting job, and butted heads with Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall, who is best described as old school. 

The shooter hit just 37 percent of his shots from the field and a shakier 30.4 percent from 3-point range (51 of 168). He had a career high of 29 points against Ole Miss, but went scoreless in a pair of games.

"Coach and I didn't have a great relationship," Stevenson told the Wichita Eagle Beacon. "Obviously we didn't mesh. That's probably the biggest reason why I'm leaving. I've got to find a better relationship and a better situation."

If he wants to be loved rather than castigated on the court, he's coming to the right place in Washington. Mike Hopkins doesn't hide the fact that he's a player's coach, preferring a softer leadership approach. 

Stevenson prepped at Timberline High School in Lacey, Washington, leading the Blazers to a 2018 fourth-place state tournament finish while earning most valuable player honors. He averaged 24.7 points as a senior.

His father, Craig, played basketball for the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma and overseas.

Stevenson chose Wichita State over the Huskies, WSU, Utah and LSU as a high school recruit.

Entering the transfer portal, he reportedly bypassed Gonzaga, Maryland, Oregon and San Diego State for the UW.  

Washington should have a number of scholarships available after going through a 15-17 season. 

Stewart and fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels are expected to pursue early NBA draft entry. Senior big man Sam Timmons has used up his eligibility. Others, including academically ineligible point guard Quade Green, could choose not to return.

