SI All-American Ranks UW's Jackson Grant in its Top 50

Throughout the Husky basketball downturn, Jackson Grant represents the only level of stability for the University of Washington of any kind.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound big man from Olympia High School in Washington's state capital signed with Mike Hopkins' program before everything went south.

While dealing with the pandemic, Grant maintained a high level of play as he participated in AAU and high school basketball, helping lead his Olympia Bears to a South Puget Sound League championship.

While players fled the UW team right and left, six in all to the transfer portal, following the moribund 5-21 season, Grant felt it necessary to reaffirm his allegiance to the local Pac-12 Conference school. He tweeted out that he wasn't going anywhere, the sign of a leader.

Grant recently joined the program, enrolled in school and will ingratiate himself with all the new pieces coming together.

And now he checks in at No. 46 in Sports Illustrated All-American's top 99 recruits nationwide. The complete list can be found here.

The SI99 profile of Grant, as put together by our basketball recruiting experts, goes as follows:

Prospect: C Jackson Grant

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-9, 210 pounds

School: Olympia (Wash.)

Committed to: Washington

Frame: Lean and long frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Grant is an athletic and mobile big with great footwork and agility. His motor remains in overdrive and his quickness allows him to out-maneuver opposing players for positioning in the paint.

Instincts: Grant has a high basketball IQ and anticipates well on both ends of the floor, whether it’s overall positioning or timing on shot blocks. He’s highly efficient as a back-to-the-basket scorer and finishes with both hands.

Polish: Grant thrives as a low-post scorer but also has the ability to step out and knock down the 15-footer. He has a soft touch around the rim with great hands and is a strong rebounder on both ends. Grant is dangerous in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-slip because of his IQ and anticipation ability.

Bottom Line: Grant isn’t confused about who he is on the court and plays to his strengths at all times. His low-post scoring ability and positioning on both ends of the floor will make him an instant-impact player for the Huskies.

Jackson Grant isn't afraid of a little contact. UW Athletics

The SI99 consists of several Washington state players. Joining Jackson Grant are O'Dea High center Paolo Bachero, No. 2 and headed for Duke; Eastside Catholic point guard Nolan Hickman, No. 21 and bound for Gonzaga; Battle Ground's Kayden Perry, No. 69 and Gonzaga committed, and Eastside Catholic guard Jaylen Nowell, No. 72 and signed by Arizona.

Grant, who joins the UW basketball program this summer, is expected to contribute right away as Hopkins takes on a massive rebuild and also welcomes four graduate transfers, an African recruit and a junior-college player.

He provides an accurate 3-point shot as well as those physical, inside moves, leading to big expectations for him on the college level.

"He can shoot it, he can post up, he's the modern-day four, stretch four, four and five," Hopkins said. "He rebounds the floor, runs the floor and he's a Husky through and through."

One of the Huskies' biggest drawbacks this past season was the definitive lack of scoring from its frontline players, with starters Nate Roberts and Hameir Wright combining for just 11 points per game.

Grant appears to be an ideal solution.

