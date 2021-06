Final 2021 SI99 Boys Basketball Rankings

Chet Holmgren started and ended the inaugural SI99 rankings in the No. 1 spot.

In the end, the inaugural SI99 boys basketball rankings finished how it started at the top, Chet Holmgren used a dominant senior season to dig his heels in and hang on to his top dog status.

Holmgren, a Gonzaga signee, averaged 20.7 points, including shooting 80% from the field, 12.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.1 blocks a game for Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) en route to claiming a state title.

He was subsequently named SI All-American Player of the Year.

Paolo Banchero, a Duke signee, remained on his heels all year and finished in the No. 2 spot followed by future G League Ignite teammates Jaden Hardy and Michael Foster.

UW-Milwaukee signee Patrick Baldwin Jr. rounds out the top five.

