Steinbach Returns, But Rest of Huskies Show Up Too Late and Lose

It took Hannes Steinbach just 13 seconds at Alaska Airline Arena on Wednesday night to let everyone know, especially UCLA, that he was back.

He slid through the key and laid in a left-handed lay-in to put his University of Washington basketball team .

In case anyone was still wondering, Steinbach served up another reminder 29 seconds later, taking a lob pass from Zoom Diallo and laying the ball in.

And, if there was still any uncertainty about the health of the 6-foot-11 freshman, who sat out three games, he offered even more proof at the 18:28 mark when he wheeled on a Bruins defender and scooped the ball into the basket for a 6-0 lead.

Here's what every coach, teammate and home fan was thinking at that point: Welcome back, Hannes.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, the other guys in white jerseys showed up way too late to provide the big German with any lasting support -- wasting his 29 points and 11-for-12 shooting and 9 rebounds -- and they lost their second game in a row and their Big Ten opener 82-80.

The game got rough at times with the UW's Quimari Peterson (0) and Franck Kepnang (11) fouling Steven Jamerson II. | Dave Sizer photo

For the UW (5-3 overall, 0-1 conference), the Skyy was falling. Or at least his shots.

The Bruins' senior guard Skyy Clark, a one-time Louisville player, hit his first six 3-pointers of the evening and it put the home team back on its heels. He provided three free throws with 14.5 seconds to give his team just enough of a cushiuib, He finished with 25 points.

At least Steinbach was fun to watch have his way with the UCLA -- a team (6-2 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) that has now won 11 of the past 12 games between these teams -- while it lasted.

Just six and a half minutes into it, he had 11 points and the Huskies had an 11-point lead at 18-7.

UCLA would battle back to take its first lead at 21-18 when Clark connected on the first of five first-half 3s without a miss.

Steinbach drew a second foul with 5:19 left in the half and the game tied, and he was pulled to prevent real foul trouble.

Still, UCLA took advantage of his absence by building a 36-32 advantage at the break, with Clark closing out play with a step-back 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds left.

Steinbach had 13 points in 14 minutes. Clark had 15 points for his side.

Hannes Steinbach battled for a rebound inside against UCLA's Brandon Williams (5). | Dave Sizer photo

When play resumed, the Bruins tried something different that prevented any serious Husky comeback from happening.

Turning to 6-foot-9 senior Tyler Bilodeau, the one-time Oregon State transfer and a Kennewick, Washington, native, the Bruins big man got a hot hand -- 10 points over two minutes -- and tried to get Steinbach in foul trouble.

All of a sudden, UCLA rushed out to a 49-39 lead when Bilodeau followed up a missed shot, drew Steinbach's third foul and converted the free throw at the 16:42 mark.

From there, the home team tried to play catch up and fell behind by 16. The crowd began leaving with six minutes left to play.

The UW, however, had one last furious run in it and it was truly a reawakening as the home team closed within 78-77 on Quimari Peterson's 3-pointer with 36.7 seconds left.

Clark next converted all three free throws for an 81-77 edge while Diallo drove for a bucket and was fouled. He made it 81-80 with 8.7 seconds left.

With 4.9 seconds left, UCLA Donovan Dent hit one of two free throws and a halfcourt shot by the Huskies missed badly.

To try and right the ship, the UW will travel to Los Angeles and face unbeaten USC (8-0, 1-0) on Saturday, providing a homecoming for Wesley Yates and Desmond Claude, who were Trojans a year ago before transferring.

