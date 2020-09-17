Stevenson is the Key to Husky Hoop Revival — But He Needs Eligibility

Erik Stevenson needs someone to grant him an NCAA waiver making him transfer eligible and someone else, presumably University of Washington point guard Quade Green, to get him the ball.

Other than that, Stevenson can usually take care of everything else himself.

Such as working the perimeter extra hard for his shot, knowing how to lose a defender with a subtle feint or quick dribble, and squaring up with a fluid stroke that can totally dismantle an opponent.

Washington didn't have that last season and it's big reason the Huskies descended into the Pac-12 cellar, even with a pair of NBA-bound forwards inside. They were a highly restricted team.

Stevenson, originally from Lacey, Washington, is a difference-maker when his game is clicking, not only with his outside range but with his hard-nosed approach.

While UW coach Mike Hopkins welcomed Green back as his floor leader with open arms, he made a stronger point about having someone such as Stevenson coming in to elevate the program — providing he gets eligible as a transfer.

"Erik is a guy, I believe, has been a proven guy at the highest level," Hopkins said. "He's a guy who can really, really shoot it. I'm just really bullish about him."

Stevenson scored 11.1 and 6.5 points per game in two seasons at Wichita State. He had a career-high 29 points last November against Ole Miss, 27 against Central Florida, as captured in the video, and 22 against West Virginia. He was named AAC Player of the Week for his 16-point, 4-for-7 shooting effort that led the Shockers past Oklahoma.

In this game against Central Florida last February, Stevenson showed in these YouTube highlights how he can take over a game and get into a can't-miss rhythm.

One of the complaints of last season's Husky team, outside of freshman standout Isaiah Stewart's never-say-die approach, was that it was way too soft, that it didn't respond well to adversity.

Stevenson has dealt with unpleasantries before. Last season, he clashed some with Wichita State's tough-love coach Gregg Marshall, who got on him once he slumped some over the latter half of the schedule.

As the Shockers' second-leading scorer, he hung in there with that coach continually in his ear. Feeling he needed a more player-friendly leader such as Hopkins and wanting to come home, Stevenson left for Washington once the season ended. The Huskies were more than happy to welcome him.

"He has a competitive spirit that is elite," the UW coach said. "I think that rubs off on a lot of people, a toughness, a grittiness, that we need."

Hopkins sees Stevenson offering valuable leadership that, in tandem with Green, should toughen up the image of this team. Together, these two players could make the Huskies capable of beating anyone again in the Pac-12.

Providing he's waved in to play, the ex-Shocker will help the UW transition to a guard-heavy team that could have four backcourt players on the floor at the same time.

"His plan, just like the others, is a guy who's been a proven scorer," Hopkins said. "We're going to try to have multiple playmakers that can not only create but really shoot — and he fits that perfectly."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.