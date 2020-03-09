HuskyMaven
Stewart Receives Dual All-Pac-12 Honors, Only UW Rewards Recipient

Dan Raley

Isaiah Stewart, the lone constant in a wildly confusing Washington basketball season, was named on Monday to the Pac-12's all-conference first team and all-freshman team.

The 6-foot-9 freshman forward from Rochester, New York, was good from start to finish of the regular season, unlike his Huskies team that opened 10-2, fell apart and slipped into last place in the conference standings, and then swept the Arizona schools.

Stewart, who leads the Huskies with 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, was the only member of the UW team, player or coach, who received any sort of conference honors. 

He's joined on the All-Pac-12 team by Oregon senior guard Payton Pritchard, who was named the league's Player of the Year; Washington State sophomore forward C.J. Elleby, Arizona State junior guard Remy Martin, UCLA junior guard Chris Smith, Oregon State senior forward Tres Tinkle, Colorado junior guard McKinley Wright IV and Arizona freshman forward Zeke Nnaji.

Nnaji, who averages 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds an outing, was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year over Stewart, who had better numbers than Nnaji but a worse team. Nnaji and Stewart were joined on the all-freshman team by Arizona guard Nico Mannion, USC center Owyeka Okongwu and Stanford guard Tyrell Terry. 

UCLA's Mick Cronon was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, ending the two-year run of the UW's Mike Hopkins.

Stewart is a 31-game starter and widely expected to leave Washington for the NBA draft once his season ends. He's turned in 13 double doubles, including five games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

He was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week four times and to numerous awards listings, Including the Wooden and Naismith honors. 

Stewart and the Huskies open the Pac-12 tournament against Arizona on Wednesday in Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m.

